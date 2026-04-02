Revere Sports

Boys Volleyball Opens with 3-0 Win

The Revere High boys volleyball team opened its 2026 season on a successful note with a 3-0 shutout victory at non-league opponent Essex Tech.

Leading the way for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad were Chris Choc Chavez, who had 16 assists; Isaac Portillo, who recorded seven kills and made10 assists; and Juan Perez, who added seven kills.

The Patriots will play a 20-game schedule, meeting their seven Greater Boston League adversaries (Chelsea, Everett, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) twice each and non-league opponents Essex Tech (2), O’Bryant, St. John’s Prep, Academy of the Pacific Rim, and No. Andover.

Mimmo and her crew will host three of their GBL foes in the coming week: Somerville this Friday, Lynn Classical next Monday, and Everett next Wednesday.

New coach, new season for RHS girls lacrosse

The 2026 edition of the Revere High girls lacrosse team will be led by a new coach, Kimberly Egizi, when the Lady Patriots line up for their season-opening draw against Medford next Tuesday (April 7) on the RHS turf field.

“We are very excited for the season this year,” said Egizi, who will be assisted in the coaching duties by Savannah Scrodin. “Our numbers have almost doubled, which is amazing to see. The girls have been eager to learn and working so hard during the first few weeks of the season and we are looking forward to the first game.”

The 2026 varsity roster, which will be led by senior captains Bianca Rincon and Hilda Sarmiento, includes seniors Ashley Garcua, Ava Morris, and Geselle Ruiz; juniors Johanna Andrade, Analia Romero Ginzalez, Amilee Alvarez Hernandez, Yamara Martinez, Britany Argueta De Leon, Rebecca Lopez, Melany Cosme Sanchez, and Angela Maya; sophomores Rebecca Mercado, Aaliyah Jules, Lily Hunh, Ginna Guzman, and Ikram El Bouziani; and freshmen Lena Morris and Marwa Benzerrouk.

After Tuesday’s Medford match, the Lady Patriots will host Somerville at 6:00 next Thursday.

Boys lax opens 2026 season

The Revere High boys lacrosse team was scheduled to open its 2026 season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against non-league opponent Lowell.

Coach Michael Lucas and his Patriots will travel to Somerville next Monday and to Lynn next Thursday.

RHS baseball to host Classical in season-opener

The Revere High baseball team will open its 2026 season this Monday, April 6, when coach Sebastian Salvo and his Patriots host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical. The season-opening pitch is set for 4:15 on the Tony Conigliaro Diamond at Veterans Field.

The Patriots will take on their seven GBL foes (Chelsea, Everett, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) twice each. They will play two non-league teams, Peabody and Winthrop, as well as two opponents in a tournament at East Boston at the end of May, to complete their 18-game schedule.

RHS softball plays at Minuteman in season-opener

The Revere High softball team is scheduled to travel to Lexington today (Wednesday) to open its 2026 season today with a contest against non-league opponent Minuteman Regional. Coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad, which will be led by a trio of senior captains, Danni Hope Randall, Shayna Smith, and Frankie Reed, will stay on the road on Monday to Lynn Classical and on Wednesday to Everett.