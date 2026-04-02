Revere Public Schools Celebrate Women’s Voices in Latest “From Where We Come” Video

Special to the Journal

In honor of Women’s History Month, Revere Public Schools (RPS) has released the fourth episode of its storytelling series, “From Where We Come.” This series focuses on the voices, experiences, and inspirations of women from all over the district.

This week’s episode features five leaders whose personal stories show the strength, resilience, and dedication that are still shaping the RPS community. March has been Women’s History Month since 1981, and it is a time to honor the women who came before us and celebrate the women who are leading us now. With this new installment, RPS brings the celebration closer to home by telling the stories of Christina Porter, the Director of English Language Arts; Nancy Martel, the Principal of Hill Elementary School; Shay St. Laurent, the Deputy Principal of Revere High School; Officer Raisa Builes, the School Resource Officer; and Stacey Mulligan, the Principal of CityLab High School.

Each story gives a very personal look at the experiences, values, and role models that have made these women leaders in their schools and communities. Shay St. Laurent’s family inspired her to become a teacher when she was very young. Her parents were both teachers, so she grew up in Gloucester with the values of hard work and learning for life. Working in her family’s restaurant and learning from her Italian grandmother, who worked well into her 80s, gave her a strong sense of determination. St. Laurent started out wanting to work in business and technology, but she later found her true calling in the classroom. She then moved on to leadership roles that focused on innovation and instructional design.

Today, she stresses how important it is to give young women power, show them how to be curious, kind, and helpful, and show them how to lift others up. The story of Christina Porter comes from Revere itself. Porter is in her 24th year working in the Revere Public Schools district and is a graduate of the schools. She says her grandmothers had the biggest impact on her. One of them, a creative and community-minded leader, co-founded the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation and taught Porter to love creativity and service. The other, who was well-known in the community for her kindness and generosity, taught her that people should always come first. Porter still uses what she learned in these lessons to do her job as a teacher and as a member of the Revere community. Nancy Martel also has a strong connection to Revere. Martel lives in the same house as her mother did when she was a child. She is both a principal and a neighbor to the families she helps. She was raised by a single mother and three sisters, and she learned early on how important it is to be strong, work hard, and be with family. She never thought she would be a principal at first, but the support of her mentors and coworkers helped her take on new challenges and become a leader.

She still stays connected to her community and gets inspiration from her family and the students she works with. Officer Raisa Builes has a different but equally strong point of view. Her journey has taken her across continents and through many jobs, making her the first female School Resource Officer in Revere Public Schools. Builes grew up in Costa Rica and then moved to Chelsea. A teacher who told her to believe in herself inspired her. She then spent ten years in the United States Marine Corps, where she was led by strong women. As an SRO and mother of two daughters, she is now dedicated to being a visible example of empowerment, showing students that they can follow any path they choose. Stacey Mulligan’s story is one of strength and growth, thanks to her family and her own experiences. Mulligan is from central Massachusetts but has strong ties to the South.

She spent her summers visiting extended family, which helped her see things from a different angle and appreciate connection. She says that her mother, who went through a lot of tough times when she was young, is her biggest source of inspiration. Mulligan jumped at new opportunities after a long career in Boston Public Schools. He eventually became the principal of CityLab High School. Her message to others is clear: don’t be afraid to try new things.

Even though each story is different, they all have some things in common, like family, hard work, community, and the need for strong female role models. These stories together show how women have a big effect on education and on the lives of students and the community as a whole. Revere Public Schools continues to show off the different voices that make up its district through the program From Where We Come.

This Women’s History Month piece is both a celebration and a call to action. It encourages the next generation to learn from these stories, embrace their journeys, and remember the women who inspire them every day.