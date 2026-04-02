Obituaries 03-02-2026

Anna Filadoro

She was a beacon of warmth to all who had the privilege of knowing her

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Filadoro, a woman of remarkable strength, unwavering love, and infectious spirit. Anna was a beacon of warmth to all who had the privilege of knowing her, a woman who truly understood the beauty of life and lived it to the fullest. Her memory will forever be etched into the hearts of her loved ones.

Anna’s life was a vivid tapestry of joy, love and service. She was an independent and hardworking woman, spending her professional years as a diligent mail sorter at Watson’s Mailing Company. Her hobbies painted a beautiful picture of who Anna was. She was a gifted artist, finding joy in crocheting, ceramics and various arts and crafts. She was also an excellent cook and baker; her dishes were always filled with love and comfort. Anna loved the beach, the peace it brought her, and the freedom she felt while walking its shores. Her adventurous spirit also found joy in camping trips with her family. Anna was known for her playful side. She had a knack for making people laugh. Her nieces recall times of dressing up as a clown or Santa Claus on special occasions. This joyful spirit, coupled with her caring nature and generosity, made her a truly unique soul. An avid giver to Saint Judes, she was passionate about service and upliftment. Anna took pride in her appearance, always presenting herself with grace and elegance.

She was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend, always ready to offer a helping hand, a comforting word, or a moment of laughter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Crespo and her husband, Tony, her brother, Henry Filadoro and his wife, Linda and her niece, Aprilann Miles. She is survived by her sister, Carol Miles, her brother, Robert V. Filadoro Jr. and his wife, Lisa (Morin), and her loving nieces and nephews: Robert W. Filadoro Sr. and Sheri Filadoro, Daniel Morin, Deborah Filadoro, Amanda Filadoro; her great nieces and nephews: Brittany Fitzpatrick, Robert W. Filadoro Jr, Destiny Lopez, Tyler Filadoro, Nevaeh Holloman and her great great nieces and nephews: Gianni Fitzpatrick, Aliyanna Fitzpatrick will always remember her fondly.

Anna’s legacy is etched in the hearts of those she left behind. Her love, laughter and zest for life will continue to inspire those who knew her. We invite you to share your memories of Anna and upload photos to the memorial page. Your stories will help us remember not just that Anna died, but that she lived, and that her life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.

A funeral Service will be held privately.

In lieu of Flowers please consider making a donation in Anna’s name to Saint Judes Children hospital. www.stjude.org.

Donald Paul Murray

A man of many talents

(Donald Paul Murray, 64, of Newton, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2026. Born in Revere in 1961, “Donny” was the third son of the late Donald Goss Murray and Shirley (Anderson) Murray. He grew up in Beachmont and had attended the Revere Public Schools.

Donny was a man of many talents and a versatile, fun-loving spirit who lived life with joy. He was a former employee of the Suffolk Downs Racetrack in Revere and a photo shop in Boston; more recently, he applied his skills to home improvement and renovation projects and dog walking. A former lifetime member of the Beachmont Yacht Club, Donny was known as someone who would truly give you the shirt off his back or a hand when you were down. He loved karaoke, dancing, and his many friends—both human and canine.

Most importantly, Donny recently made the courageous choice to stop drinking and battled fiercely for his life. Though his battle with cancer took him too soon, his family and friends are immensely proud of the strength he showed.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ricky Murray. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Nalen; his grandson, Vincent Delucia; his brother, Larry Murray; his aunts, Marjorie Anderson and Beverly Nicolas; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind Bob Pandorff (and his wife, Ellie), who was like a second father to him, watching over and supporting him with deep compassion; and his longtime friends, William Grushey and Bobby Travaglia. He is greatly missed by his family, many friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, especially those on units 6B, 11C, and CWN 7N, as well as the team at HopeHealth for their compassionate guidance during his final days.

Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations in Donny’s memory may be made to:

The Bond Between: thebondbetween.org/donate or

MSPCA-Angell: mspca.org/donate or

Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation: fightec.org.

Donald Paul Murray

A man of many talents

(Donald Paul Murray, 64, of Newton, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2026. Born in Revere in 1961, “Donny” was the third son of the late Donald Goss Murray and Shirley (Anderson) Murray. He grew up in Beachmont and had attended the Revere Public Schools.

Donny was a man of many talents and a versatile, fun-loving spirit who lived life with joy. He was a former employee of the Suffolk Downs Racetrack in Revere and a photo shop in Boston; more recently, he applied his skills to home improvement and renovation projects and dog walking. A former lifetime member of the Beachmont Yacht Club, Donny was known as someone who would truly give you the shirt off his back or a hand when you were down. He loved karaoke, dancing, and his many friends—both human and canine.

Most importantly, Donny recently made the courageous choice to stop drinking and battled fiercely for his life. Though his battle with cancer took him too soon, his family and friends are immensely proud of the strength he showed.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ricky Murray. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Nalen; his grandson, Vincent Delucia; his brother, Larry Murray; his aunts, Marjorie Anderson and Beverly Nicolas; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind Bob Pandorff (and his wife, Ellie), who was like a second father to him, watching over and supporting him with deep compassion; and his longtime friends, William Grushey and Bobby Travaglia. He is greatly missed by his family, many friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, especially those on units 6B, 11C, and CWN 7N, as well as the team at HopeHealth for their compassionate guidance during his final days.

Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations in Donny’s memory may be made to:

The Bond Between: thebondbetween.org/donate or

MSPCA-Angell: mspca.org/donate or

Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation: fightec.org.

Louis Cappucci Jr.

Of revere

Louis Joseph Cappucci Jr. of Revere formerly of Everett son of Louis Cappucci Sr. and Rita Cappucci passed on March 23, 2026. Beloved husband of 49 years to his wife Lana Patricia Cappucci and Loving father of Kristen Michelle Cappucci, Tiffany Noelle Cappucci and husband Gino Chiaravalloti Sr. Loving brother to late sister Judy A Nunez (Cappucci) husband Chris Nunez and brother David B. Cappucci and wife Kerry. He is survived by 5 beloved grandchildren Angelo, Rachel, Gino Jr., Mason and Mario. Funeral Service Wednesday April 1, 2026 8:45 AM Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home (331 Main St, Everett, MA) 331 Main St Everett, MA 02149 Funeral Mass Wednesday April 1, 2026 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM St. Anthony Church, Everett 38 Oakes Street Everett, MA 02149