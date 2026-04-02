Council wants more info on Recording Site Plan Review Meetings

By Adam Swift

The city council is supporting a plan to possibly bring one more municipal meeting to the RevereTV lineup. At last week’s meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro filed a motion asking that the mayor request RevereTV submit a cost estimate for televising Site Plan Review meetings and uploading to YouTube as part of its regular meeting coverage. Earlier in the meeting, Beach Street resident Kori O’Hara spoke about the lack of coverage of the site plan review meeting on RevereTV when talking about a battery energy storage facility proposed for Muzzey Street.

She noted that many development projects that do not need a special permit from the city council go before the site plan review committee, whose meetings are currently not broadcast on RevereTV. “I think Ms. O’Hara why this needs to happen very eloquently earlier during public comment,” said Cogliandro. “It is very important. I know myself, I can’t always get to the site plan review when things are happening in my ward and I would love to have this recorded and televised.” Cogliandro said he relies on the RevereTV recordings to review municipal meetings he cannot make it to in person.

“This is where everything starts, this is where the meat and potatoes are, and I would like to get a cost estimate of what it would take to get someone in the room up there (in city hall) and work the cameras and any other costs associated with it so we can potentially get this done,” said Cogliandro. Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said that it can sometimes be difficult to get information from the site plan meetings and that she hoped RevereTV would be able to get the meetings recorded.

In other business at last week’s meeting, Cogliandro also submitted a motion requesting that the mayor request the Chief of Police to enforce parking regulations on Library Street and surrounding streets on Sundays between noon and 2 p.m. to address illegal parking. Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri submitted a motion requesting a public hearing on a revision to the city ordinances concerning cryptocurrency ATMs. Silvestri has called for the cryptocurrency ATMs to be removed from the city. “They have been proven over and over again to be a conduit of fraud, excessive fraud, and targeting elderly in communities such as Revere,” said Silvestri.