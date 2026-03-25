Revere Senior Center hosts St. Patrick’s day Party
Photos by Marianne Salza
The Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center held a Saint Patrick’s Party on March 18 with musical entertainment by Boston-based Irish-American folk band, Watchfire. Director of Elder Services Deb Peczka wished members good health and happiness in an Irish blessing before a boiled dinner, catered by DeMaino’s Restaurant.
Leonardo Cardonna, Alberto Cammarano, and Mike Sarro with Councilor-at-Large Michelle Kelley, Senator Lydia Edwards, Councilor Paul Argenzio, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Director of Elder Services Deb Peczka
Councilor-at-Large Michelle Kelley and Bill Reedy
Betty Wing, Josephine Piccardi, Mary Ellen Miller, Barbara Stoddard, Judy O’Keefe, Linda Grover, and Hazel Shinner
Ty Smith, Marie Voto, Richard Carbone, Janet Marchillo, and Ralph and Jeanette DeRosa
Maureen and Dale Willett, Bill Reedy, Kathy Smith, Phyllis and Mike Prizio, Sgt. Stacey Wood, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Millie Schettino, and Bob Raftery
Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Services, presenting an Irish blessing before lunch
John Kingston, St. Jean’s Credit Union, Councilor Paul Argenzio, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and City Council President Tony Zambuto
Lgt. Richard St. Germain, Officer Jessica Rampondeau, and Sgt. Stacey Wood, members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department who served lunch to seniors, with Anna Piccardi, Assistant Director/ Transportation Coordinator
Liam Dailey, on octave mandoline, and Steve Smith, on acoustic guitar, from the band, Watchfire, performing Irish folk music
Lisa and Michael Migliozzi, Lois and Tony D’Ambrosio, Carol Dzedulonus, Joanne Giannino, Nina DeFreitas, and Cheryl Kelley
Richard Carbone and Janet Marchillo dancing to Irish folk music
Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Services, dancing with Eileen McCann to the song, “Charlie on the MTA”
Revere seniors celebrating March birthdays