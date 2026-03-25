Revere Congregations Announce Holy Week and Easter Schedules

Local churches are preparing to welcome the community for Holy Week 2026, offering a variety of services to mark the transition from Lenten reflection to Easter celebration. From traditional Masses and the Stations of the Cross to a community sunrise gathering on Revere Beach, residents have several opportunities for worship and fellowship across the city.

The following schedules have been announced for the First Congregational Church and the Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish:

First Congregational Church of Revere

Located at 230 Beach Street

• Palm Sunday (March 29): Services at 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

• Maundy Thursday (April 2): 7:00 p.m. service.

• Good Friday (April 3): 7:00 p.m. service.

• Easter Sunday (April 5):

Sunrise Service: 5:45 a.m. at Revere Beach.

Church Services: 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30 a.m.

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish

St. Mary’s (SMA), Revere | Our Lady of Grace (OLG), Chelsea/Everett

• Holy Thursday (April 2): 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration until 10:00 p.m. (SMA)

• Good Friday (April 3):

* 3:00 p.m. Stations of the Cross (SMA)

* 7:00 p.m. Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross (OLG)

• Holy Saturday (April 4): 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bell to ring; a traditional collation will follow. (OLG)

• Easter Sunday (April 5):

* St. Mary’s: 9:30 a.m.

* Our Lady of Grace: 8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Haitian Creole), and 5:00 p.m. (Spanish).