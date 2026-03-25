Paul Revere studentspresent at School Committee

Grace Aborn and Demitrio Mbuya show off their work on student-led conferences

At the School Committee meeting last Tuesday, Paul Revere School students talked about a new way to involve families and help students grow. They showed off their work on student-led conferences under the theme “Developing Agency and Empowerment.” Principal Moe Coyle led the presentation and showed how changing the way conferences are held is helping students take more responsibility for their learning.

Coyle started by linking the project to the school’s larger five-year innovation plan, which was first introduced earlier this year. The plan’s main goal is to help students grow by giving them more freedom, motivating them from within, and teaching them how to handle productive struggle. Coyle said, “The theme of everything is ownership. Student-led conferences are a key part of building that ownership for students.”

This model is different from the usual parent-teacher conferences. Instead of teachers leading the conversation, students talk with their families about how they’re doing, what they’re good at, and what they want to work on. Coyle says that the goal is not only to inform families but also to help students learn skills that will last a lifetime, like self-reflection, communication, and accountability.

Owen Martell, a fifth-grade teacher who has helped lead the initiative, said that the conferences have three main parts: taking responsibility for their own learning, understanding productive struggle through the “learning pit,” and setting goals. Martell said, “We’re making students responsible for showing their parents what they’ve learned. It’s not just teachers talking about what’s going on in the classroom.”

The “learning pit,” which students have been learning about for the past two years, is a way to visualize learning challenges. Martell said it was a way for students to understand that confusion and difficulty are normal parts of learning, and that they can get through them with hard work and the right tools.

Grace Aborn and Demitrio Mbuya, two fifth-grade students, brought that idea to life by presenting as they would at a real conference. Grace said that the learning pit is a time when something seems harder than expected, and students need to stop, think, and use the tools they have to move forward. She talked about her own work habits, stressing responsibility, effort, and respect, and was honest about times when she felt proud and times when she felt challenged.

“One thing that made me very proud this year was when I got 100 on my math test,” Grace said. “It was a very important test, and I was glad I did very well.” She also talked about a time when she felt stuck during state testing and how she dealt with her frustration by calming down and using what she had learned. “As long as I try my best, I know I will be successful,” she said.

Grace ended by saying that her goal for this school year is to read at least 25 books, and she has already finished 15. Demitrio had a similar view, saying that the learning pit is a place where students may feel stuck but can “get out of it” through hard work and help.

He reflected on how far he had come, including working for weeks to get past a difficult math level. “I was stuck on it for like three weeks,” he said, drawing laughs from the audience. “But I was proud because it was one of the hardest levels I’ve worked on.” He also talked about how working with others helped him complete a writing assignment.

Martell said that families have given very positive feedback so far. There were 53 conferences, and 30 of them were student-led. Families could choose to attend these conferences during this first phase. Even though not many people took the survey, the responses showed strong support for the model.

The school plans to expand student-led conferences to more grade levels, starting with grade four next year. Coyle stressed that the format will evolve as students grow, ensuring it remains age-appropriate while keeping the focus on student voice and ownership.

The presentation also addressed practical considerations. While most of the conference is led by students, time is still set aside at the end for parents and teachers to speak directly, preserving an important part of the traditional model.

School Committee members praised the presentation, particularly the confidence and insight shown by the student presenters. They also noted that the model could improve communication at home and help students build important skills like self-advocacy and resilience.

For Coyle and his team, the initiative represents more than a shift in format—it’s a shift in culture. By placing students at the center of conversations about their learning, the Paul Revere School is helping them develop the skills and mindset needed for long-term success. A committee member added that the approach not only supports academic growth but also empowers students to speak up, both in and out of the classroom.