Obituaries 3-25-26

Virginia A. Richards

Dedicated wife and mother who provided a home filled with love, fun and happiness

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, March 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Virginia A. “Ginny” (McHugh) Richards who passed away on Friday, March 20th at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a long illness with Lewy Body’s Dementia, she was 88 years old. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Ginny, as she was affectionately known, was born in Boston on February 22, 1938, to her late parents, Joseph F. McHugh, Sr., and Charlotte M. (Craibe) McHugh. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1955. Following High School, she furthered her education by earning a certificate at the Burdette Secretarial School of Boston. Ginny began working at State Street Bank on Devonshire Street in Boston for almost 10 years. During this time, she married the love of her life, Arthur Richards on February 10, 1963. They lived in Chelsea, and together they began their family.

Ginny was a dedicated wife and mother and provided a home filled with love, fun, and happiness. During this time, Ginny also volunteered at St. Rose Elementary School where she was an active member of The Women’s Club that raised money for the school and church through yearly holiday festivals and family events.

When her children were of age, she returned to the workforce, where she worked as an accounts payable clerk for DMC – Energy – Honeywell for about 18 years until retiring. Ginny was a talented painter, mostly painting with acrylics. She enjoyed walking the beach, traveling, listening to music and she loved to dance. In later years, she and her husband lived at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard where they were active members of the Jack Satter House choir. Her biggest joy in life was being a grandmother (Nana) and spending time with her children and her sister, Judy.

The beloved wife of 61 years to the late Arthur J. Richards, former City

Councilor in District 2 and the loving mother of Scott J. Richards of Chelsea, Debbie A. Richards and her late companion, Edward Hyde of Boston and Kerri Frost and her husband, Keith of Hampstead, NH; the cherished grandmother of Hope Frost, Hannah Frost and Luke Frost; the dear sister of Judith McHugh-Larosa of Lynnfield and the late Joseph F. McHugh, Jr. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Rd. SW 105 Lilburn, GA 30047. Online site: Home | Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA)

For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Joseph Palermo, Jr.

Retired Revere School Custodian

Joseph Palermo Jr, lifelong resident of Revere, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2026, at the age of 100.

Born in Revere on May 10, 1925, to the late Joseph and Mary (Babera) Palermo, he was the beloved husband of 72 years to Edith (Otolo) Palermo; devoted father of Donna Russo and her husband, Robert Russo and Valerie Palermo, all of Revere; cherished grandfather of Lori Russo of Revere, Robert Russo Sr. and his wife, Danielle of Tewksbury, Janine (Russo) Cambria and her husband, Steven of Florida and Nicole Moscatelli of Malden; adored great grandfather of Ayden Edelstein, Ayla Edelstein, and Robert Russo Jr, and Francesca Russo; dear brother of the late Mary DiTillio, Palmie Alvernaz, Jennie DeMarco, Betty Zaccaria and Domenic Palermo Sr. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Joe Served his country in the United States Navy. He enlisted at the age of 17 and served during World War II on Aircraft Carrier USS Bataan CVL- 29 where he was a Gunners Mate. After his time in the military, he did various handyman work such as brick and tile laying, but what he was most known for was his time being a custodian for the Revere Public School system. He spent many years there that led him to his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening or having a glass of wine amongst friends. Joe also loved animals, especially his dog Josie.

A Visitation for Joe was held on Sunday, March 22 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral service was held Monday, March 23rd followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere, Entombment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Claire D. Sheehan

Her family was her pride and joy and her Catholic faith was the center of her life

Claire (Perrier) Sheehan, 93, passed away peacefully in Clermont, Florida on March 18th after a brief illness.

Claire was born in East Boston and lived there until she was married to her late husband, Robert Emmett Sheehan. Together they raised six daughters and lived in Dorchester, Brockton, Agawam, Holliston, Bourne and retired to Revere, Massachusetts.

Claire’s early work life began at the 5 &10 in Central Square, East Boston as a candy counter clerk. She then moved on to the Sheraton Corp. on Atlantic Avenue as an addressograph operator before becoming a telephone operator at New England Tel & Tel in Boston. After raising her children, she went back to work at New England Newsclip Agency in Framingham as an office worker and then was a computer operator at the Senior Center in Bourne before retiring as a secretary at White Cliffs Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Claire’s greatest accomplishment, however, was being a wife, mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. The larger her family grew over the years the happier she was. Through her guidance and examples, she instilled the importance of family, forgiveness, togetherness and honoring traditions that created lasting memories and that have been passed down through the generations.

In addition to her family, Claire’s faith was the center of her life. A devout Catholic, she incorporated prayer into everyday life. She also took leadership and volunteer roles in church activities. The early 1960’s saw her as President of the Ladies Sodality at Saint Nicholas Church in Abington/Brockton. In 1998, she became a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion, serving both at Mass and with the homebound for over 25 years, most recently at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Her volunteer work at the food bank at the Arch St. Chapel in Boston spanned over 10 years and she, along with her husband, in 2008, started a Rosary prayer group at the Jack Satter House in Revere that continues to this day. She was instrumental in getting Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere to come to the Jack Satter House to offer mass once a month for those that were not able to get to church. These contributions will remain part of her legacy. Her devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother, led her to be professed into the Third Order of Mary as a Lay Nun, further enhancing her religious work.

Claire enjoyed adventures with her sisters and various friends. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, ceramics and crafting in general. She was a member of the Red Hatter‘s Society of Cape Cod. She traveled to Germany, Ireland, Bahamas and Bermuda. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and she loved watching golf.

Claire was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Sheehan, to whom she was married for 59 years. She was also predeceased by her mother, Ruth (Harrington) Perrier, her father, Wilfred J. Perrier, Sr. and her brothers, Wilfred “Jake” Perrier, Jr. and Timothy H. Perrier, Sr.?

She is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Sheehan (Michael), Nancy Tanguay (Paul), Carol Lyons (Roy), Janice Vasko (Scott), Patricia Hupp (Kevin) and Margret Sheehan (Nick), 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her sisters: Lillian, Ruthie, Julia, Betty, her sisters-in-law: Rose Perrier, Maryann Sheehan, Sandra Sheehan, Jayne Sheehan, Patricia Bragger and her brother-in-law, Edmund “Ned” Sheehan along with her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 28th in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 12 (Noon). Committal Prayers and interment will be held on Monday, March 30th at 11:15 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and instead donations in Claire’s memory may be sent to either: Fr. Philip Parent, C/O The Lourdes Center, 698 Beacon St., Boston MA 02215 or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, C/O Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871. (www.brightfocus.org )

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Michael E. Guarente

A dedicated and hardworking family man who truly loved his wife, children and grandchildren

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, March 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Michael E. Guarente, who passed away peacefully at his home in Revere on Sunday, March 22nd. He was 69 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Michael was born on August 5th,1956 in Boston to his late parents, Daniel Guarente and Mildred (Maffie) Guarente. He was one of four children raised and educated in East Boston. Michael was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1974.

A dedicated and hardworking family man, he truly loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He worked at Avis Car Rental at Boston Logan International Airport in East Boston as a car rental agent, spanning 40 years. Michael was a sports superfan, he especially loved to watch all of the Boston sports teams. He was deeply knowledgeable about all of the teams, players, stats, standings and schedules.

Michael’s favorite thing in the world was spending time with his family.

His children and grandchildren were his world; he was always there for them and ready to give advice or simply lend an ear.

He was the beloved husband of the late Diane A. (Casaletto) Guarente; the loving father of William King and his wife, Sharlene of Rowley, Lauriann ‘Dolly’ Guarino and her husband, Angelo of Saugus, Michael D. Guarente and his wife, Crystal of Danvers, Danielle Guarente of Revere and her twin sister, Dena Ciampi and her husband, AJ of Methuen and the loving papa of 16 grandchildren. He was the treasured brother of Florence Gately of Peabody, Edward Guarente of Billerica, and the late Daniel Guarente and he is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 175 Cabot St. Suite 301, Lowell, MA 01845. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Rosemary Geis

A woman of faith

Rosemary (Rubbicco) Geis, 92, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, in Billerica, Massachusetts. Born on October 28, 1933, in Revere, she was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Rubbicco.

Rosemary was married to the love of her life, Lorenz Geis, for an incredible 68 years until his passing. Together, they built a life centered on love and family. She was a devoted mother to her daughters: Denise Richards and her husband, Stephen, Lisa Geis and her late wife, Ruth Molin, Teressa Geis and her husband, Eric Bodner and Rosemary Pouliot and her husband, Jon. Rosemary also cherished her role as an aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by eight siblings but is survived by her sister, Joan O’Connell of South Carolina. Rosemary’s deep connection to family extended beyond immediate relatives; she found joy in family holidays and gatherings that brought everyone together.

A woman of faith, Rosemary was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish in Revere for many years. Her kindness and willingness to help others in need were hallmarks of her character. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose warmth touched all who knew her.

Services will be held at the burial site at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 185 Lake Street, Peabody on April 22, 2026 at 11 a,m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

May Rosemary’s memory bring comfort to those who loved her.

Francis James Tyman

Endlessly kind and patient, he was a long-time youth baseball and basketball coach

Francis James Tyman, aged 78, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, surrounded by his family. Frank was a devoted husband, loving father of five children, and proud grandfather of eight.

He was born in Winthrop on July 25, 1947 and was a graduate of Everett High School and Emerson College. Frank spent his adult life living in Revere where he met his wife Anne and where they raised their family. Frank was known for his perfectly styled dark brown hair, expertly trimmed mustache, and t-shirts emblazoned with the faces of his grandchildren. He had the deep voice of a radio DJ and the good looks of a TV news anchor. Endlessly kind and patient, he was a long-time youth baseball and basketball coach. Frank was a member and past president of Everett’s E-Club.

He was an enthusiastic sports fan and always rooted for his hometown teams. Frank was outgoing and a terrific listener, a loyal friend, and history buff. He enjoyed reading the Boston Globe, listening to music (especially Motown hits), watching Jeopardy, and keeping in touch with his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne Walsh Tyman; his brother, James Tyman (Joyce); his sons: Sean Tyman (Amanda), Mike Tyman (Tania), and Brendan Tyman; daughters, Kerri Obstein (Keith) and Kristin Brawn (Ryan); eight grandchildren; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Tyman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Thursday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, A graveside service will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden at 12:30 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, Frank and his family would appreciate donations to the MGH Cancer Center, where he received incredible care. In memory of Frank, his family encourages people to gift a quarter ($0.25) to an unsuspecting loved one or a chocolate chip cookie to a favorite health care provider.

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