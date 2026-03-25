License Comm. issues one-day licenses for martial arts event in July

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 18, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were the three members, chair Robert Selevitch, Liliana Monroy, and Daniel Occena.

The first matter was a request from Souza Italian Pizzeria, Inc., 800 Washington Avenue, Dimas Sousa Filho, manager, for a Common Victualler License with requested hours of operation on Sunday from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. and on Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.–11 p.m. with requested seating for 10.

Mr. Filho presented the application. He told the members that he will be selling pizza and other food. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved granting the license.

Next up was an application from Anthony Cogliandro, event manager, for (2) 1-day Mobile Food Vendor Licenses to be exercised in the parking lot outside of the Revere High School fieldhouse on Friday, July 24, from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., and on Saturday, July 25, from 7 a.m.–4 p.m during an International Martial Arts event with an expected attendance of 1000 persons.

Mr. Cogliandro told the commissioners that the request for the licenses is to provide a food truck to serve both the attendees and participants. Bono Appetit, which has worked many similar events in the city, will be the food truck operator.

In response to questions from Monroy, Cogliandro said police details will be hired if necessary. Cogliandro also noted that this is an international event that is held at different locations around the world and has been in Revere in the past. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

Next on the agenda was a request from Bulldog Hospitality, Inc., d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 339 Squire Road, Suite 210, Amalia Korom, manager, for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant License from Uno Restaurants,

LLC. The requested seating will remain at 173 with requested hours of operation on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. and Monday–Saturday from 11:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m. The requested entertainment is Cable TV, Radio, DJ, Karaoke, and Live Trivia with an MC.

Ms. Korom presented the application. She told the members that she had been the manager for Pizzeria Uno for the previous four years, but upon its closing in January, she was offered the opportunity to purchase the franchise.

Stephanie Bruno spoke in favor of the application, noting that many in the Revere community were saddened to see Pizzeria Uno close after 34 years in the city, but now were enthusiastic about its re-emergence under a new owner.

Charger St. resident Christine Robertson also spoke, sayang, “It is one of the few restaurants along that strip where you can come in, be seated, and be treated like family. They have done a wonderful job of keeping the place spotless and always are welcoming and kind to everyone who comes into the restaurant.”

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commissioners then conducted a hearing pertaining to Atlantic Autobody, Inc.

529-533-535 Broadway, Ana Rita F. Sarnaglia, manager, “into violations of Fire and Building safety codes, and failure to maintain sufficient facilities for the number of cars on the license.”

Cleison Sarnaglia, a co-owner of Atlantic Autobody with his wife, was on hand on behalf of the business.

The commissioners heard from Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever who explained that the business is located in the rear of the buildings and businesses located at the addresses on the license pursuant to a special permit issued three years ago by the City Council. “There is a lot of complexity that is going on here,” said Cheever, who noted that the Special Permit that was issued by the City Council requires a periodic review and code analysis by the Fire Department.

Cheever said that a number of code violations had been noted pursuant to a recent review by the Fire Dept. and that many of the violations had been cured. However, said Cheever, “I think we’re getting there, but he still has a lot of work to do. In addition, many vehicles are stored on this parcel and we need to establish a path of egress and a clear parking area for vehicles that are in various stages of repair. They need an architect and a fire protection engineer to help them solidify everything that is going on at this property.”

Cheever concluded by recommending that the license be “placed on hold to give them another chance to come back and get some of these issues resolved.”

“We definitely have to work on everything to get this done,” said Mr. Sarnaglia, who said he has met with an architect and is hoping for the issues to be resolved within a month.

The commissioners voted to continue the matter until its April meeting, with Selevitch explaining to Mr. Sarnaglia that the commission would like to see detailed plans at its April meeting.

Among the communications received in the past month was a notice from the Mass. Alcohol Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) “regarding non-consensual drugging occurring at bars, clubs, and other licensed premises.”

The ABCC’s communication advises establishments to inform both staff and patrons of the signs of illegal drugging, which can involve pills, powders, or liquids, often making drinks appear cloudy, causing ice to sink, or producing excessive bubbles.

The ABCC is encouraging establishments to have an active security plan in place to ensure that all employees are trained to recognize and prevent these incidents. Licensees also were reminded that they are required to cooperate with local police and ABCC investigators regarding any reports of drugging.

The commission renewed one license for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer to

Avetis John Nakashian, d/b/a European Exotics Auto Sales, 787 No. Shore Rd.

The next meeting of the commission is set for April 15.