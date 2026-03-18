VFW Post 6712 and the City of Revere wish Staff Sergent Faith Hernandez a safe return from her deployment to the Middle East

Faith Hernandez is a mother of three daughters, Delilah, Deanna, and Dakota. She is married to Daniel Hernandez and they reside in Revere.

Faith is a U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant and is being deployed to the Middle East, with orders to serve 400 days. SSG Hernandez is attached to the 209th Support Regiment in the U.S. Army. Faith met her husband Danny, while both were serving in Iraq in the same unit back in 2004, and have been married for 21 years. Danny is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, chaplin of the Beachmont VFW Post 6712, and currently serving as the City of Revere’s Veterans Service Officer. Faith is also a Trustee at Post 6712 as well.

Last week her brothers and sisters-in-arms, and friends gathered at the post on Bennington Street for a luncheon, giving them a chance to wish her well, and to stay safe.