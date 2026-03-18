Obituaries 3-18-26

Gail C. Long

She was a beloved wife, mother, Grammi, sister, auntie, and friend

Gail Christine (Bryson) Long passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Maples Skilled Nursing Facility in Wrentham, MA, on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Gail was born on September 20, 1950 in Malden to her late parents, Leon S. Bryson and Elaine (Harris, Bryson) Palmer. She was the middle of three children, raised in Chelsea.

Gail was very proud of her Chelsea roots and would often reminisce about the house on Orange Street and tell stories about living next door to her grandfather’s veterinary clinic.

Gail graduated from Chelsea High School in 1968. After graduation, she took a job at New England Telephone as a long-distance operator. She was the beloved wife of Attorney Robert A. Long, Jr., whom she met through mutual friends. They were married in 1972, and Gail worked to support her husband as he attended law school, in a combined effort to secure their future. Gail and Bobby shared 52 years of marriage at the time of Robert’s passing in January of 2025. They were the devoted parents to three children: Alexis Keane and her husband, Gregory of Lakeville, MA; Adrienne Davies and her husband, Jon of Cumberland, RI; and Christopher Long and his wife, Kristen of Millbrook, AL. She was the cherished “Grammi” to Emilia, Isabel, Charlotte, Ben, Lilly, and Foster, and a dear sister to Scott and Jill Bryson. Gail was also known as “auntie” to many loving nieces and nephews. She will forever be a cherished friend to Patty, Maureen, Mary-Jane, Arlene, Eddy, and Terry, and many more. , and Terry, and many more.

Gail enjoyed time with those she loved. Her core friends were in her life for 40+ years, and they shared many wonderful memories, from parties in their 20’s to midnight hikes in their 60’s. This group of women remained a steadfast part of her life until the end. Gail was happiest when she was spending time at the lake house in New Hampshire; hosting family and friends, going on sunset cruises, attending “Ladies of the Lake” get-togethers, dinners at her favorite restaurant with her favorite server. Lorrie and chef, Dom and creating a setting in which her favorite people truly felt at peace and created lifelong memories.

She enjoyed traveling to St. Maarten with Robert, supporting her children in their endeavors, and attending her grandchildren’s activities and events. She had a special relationship with her sister, Jill, and looked forward to their lunch and Dunkin’ dates. October getaways with her and Robert’s shared friend group were a time to disconnect from daily responsibilities and reconnect with her people. She was extremely active, playing in softball and volleyball leagues and was an avid walker. She was philanthropic both with her money and with her time. She was a beloved wife, mother, Grammi, sister, auntie, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and especially by those to whom she extended her loyalty, love, and caretaking.

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on March 10 followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Donations may be made in Gail’s memory to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Mildred “Betty” Vincent

She was the Matriarch of the Family

Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth “Betty” (Bruning) Vincent, a cherished resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, at the remarkable age of 99. Born on June 17, 1926, in Medford, Massachusetts, she lived a long and fulfilling life marked by dedication to her family, friends, and community.

Mildred’s professional journey was one of hard work and accomplishment. She retired as a receptionist from the Gaulin Corporation after more than 25 years of service. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles in the hospitality industry, serving as head of housekeeping at the Charter House in Lynn, Massachusetts. When the hotel transitioned to the Harbor House, she took on the role of assistant manager, showcasing her adaptability and commitment to excellence.

Known affectionately as Millie or Betty by those close to her, Mildred found joy in spending time with friends and family and caring for her beloved cats. She had a passion for dining out and relished savoring her signature whiskey and water while engaging in lively conversations. Her love for travel brought her many adventures with friends from work and members of the Revere Moose Lodge, where she formed lasting bonds.

Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert “Vinny” Vincent; her son, Danny (Douglas) Vincent; her son-in-law, Ronald O’Connor; and her grandson, John O’Connor. Despite these losses, she remained a pillar of strength for her family.

She is survived by her loving children: Richard Vincent and his wife, RoseLee; Georganne O’Connor; and Bethanne Cardarelli and her husband, Joseph. Mildred also leaves behind a legacy through her grandchildren: Scott Vincent and his wife, Tammy; Wendy Fox and her partner, Gina; Chad Vincent and his wife, Lori; Robin Ginsberg and her husband, Bruce; Heather Kent and her husband; Shane; Noelle Cardarelli and her wife, Kerri and Joseph Cardarelli and his fiancée, Gianna; her great-grandchildren—Hallie, Max, Ben, Sam, Z, Brooke, Sadie, Drew, and Blake —will carry forward memories of their beloved great-grandmother. Additionally, Mildred is survived by many cousins with whom she shared special connections, particularly those from New Hampshire.

Mildred’s warmth extended beyond family to all who knew her. Her vibrant spirit will be remembered fondly by those whose lives she touched. May her memory bring comfort to all who mourn this extraordinary woman who lived nearly a century with grace and vitality.?

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, March 16th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Paul Anthony LaSala

He had a larger than life personality and brought laughter, generosity, and love wherever he went

Paul Anthony LaSala, 58, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on April 13, 1967, in Revere where he spent his early years forming lifelong friendships and building strong family bonds that meant the world to him. He was the beloved son of and predeceased by his parents, Armando and Mary (MacKenzie) LaSala; his grandparents, Walter and Irene (Hurley) MacKenzie; and his beloved dog, Gadzookie, affectionately known as “Zookie.” Above all else, Paul was a devoted father to Emily Rose and her partner, Dan; Kimberly Willow and her partner, Donny; Max Armando and his fiancée, Katie and Trevor Lee, whom he shared with the mother of his children, Heidi Murphy. He was a proud grandfather to Anthony “Tony” and Maisy Mae and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of another grandson, the baby boy of Emily and Dan, due April 4, 2026. Paul was a loving brother to Michael LaSala and his wife, Kathleen; Gail LaSala; Marty Lucas; Linda LaSala McLean Piersal and her late husband, Randall. He was also a loving uncle to Kristine, Jessica and Alexa, and a great-uncle to Allister.

Growing up in Revere, Paul excelled at sports. He played football at Revere High School, where his skill and dedication earned him the DelGaizo Memorial Award in 1985 during his senior year. He was also passionate about hockey and played baseball as a strong first and third baseman. As his children grew up, he rarely missed their games and was known for his big, bold signs and his loud whistle from the stands.

Paul had a larger-than-life personality and a presence that drew attention wherever he went. When he spoke, people listened. Growing up, he was known to many as “Mondo,” a nickname he proudly inherited from his father, a Police Lieutenant with the Revere Police Department. His reputation often preceded him, and it seemed like everyone had a story to tell about him.

Paul brought laughter, generosity, and love wherever he went. Paul had a deep appreciation for authenticity. He loved live and acoustic performances. His children remember the many car rides they shared growing up, especially on Sundays when they would listen exclusively to the acoustic channel.

Paul also had a gift for expression and a way with words. His poetry was published and reflected the same intensity, depth, and insight that defined who he was. Paul’s family meant everything to him, and the memories he leaves behind will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held in Spring 2026, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to The Concussion and CTE Foundation, 361 Newbury Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02115. Paul’s memory will forever be a blessing, and his spirit will live on in the laughter, stories, and love shared by those who knew him.

Rita Hess

Her life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of love, laughter, and shared memories

It is with warm hearts and fond memories that we remember the vibrant life of Rita J. Hess, born on September 4, 1932 in Revere. Rita was the daughter of John and Marie Sbrizza. She was the loving wife of her late husband, James Hess, sharing an incredible 54 years of marriage filled with joy, affection, and companionship. She was a charismatic and resilient woman, whose infectious laughter and captivating spirit touched everyone she met.

Rita’s career at John Hancock Mutual spanned an impressive 37 years before her retirement. Her dedication and hard work were evident in everything she did, a testament to her resilient nature. But it was her love for family and friends that truly defined her. A devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rita’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of love, laughter, and shared memories.

Beyond her professional life, Rita was known for her loving spirit and her ability to bring people together. Rita found joy in the company of her family and friends, and her home in Revere and she enjoyed her winters in Boynton Beach, Florida. Rita was a long-standing member of the Winthrop Yacht Club, where her love for the water and gathering people together truly shone. She was an exceptional cook, an expert at crafting, and a natural entertainer. She had an innate ability to transform every event into a memorable experience and her community involvement was commendable.

She was a devoted member of Saint Anthony’s in Revere, where she served with grace and humility. Rita’s faith was an essential part of her life, guiding her actions and decisions. She embodied the words of 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Let all that you do be done in love,” living fully, making those around her smile, and giving selflessly to her community.

Rita is survived by her loving granddaughter, Renee Lavoie Carter, and her cherished great-grandchildren; Angelica Belo, Lucas Kalukiewicz, Edward Kalukiewicz, and James Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Sbrizza, her devoted husband, James Hess, her dearly missed daughter, Donna Lavoie, her beloved grandson, James Sr., and her brothers: Frank, Louis and John Sbrizza Jr.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. (everyone go directly to church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. We invite you to share your memories of Rita and upload photos to her memorial page, celebrating her life and preserving her precious memory for generations to come at www.buonfiglio.com

Rita’s life was a testament to her strength and her unwavering love for her family and faith. She was a woman who lived life fully, embracing every moment with grace and gratitude. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

Richard R. Dolan

Animal lover who held a strong devotion to caring for animals

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, March 17th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Richard R. Dolan, who passed away on March 13th at 86 years old. His Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home today, Wednesday, March 18th, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 11 a.m.

Richard was born and raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. He worked as a telegrapher for Western Union for many years. Over the years, he specialized in sports transactions and had the opportunity to work at Fenway Park and the former Boston Garden. He also worked at Wonderland Dog Track for several years as a paddock judge, a job where he made many friends.. Richard was an animal lover and held a strong devotion to caring for animals. He was a proud Revere resident for almost all of his life. He spent a few years living in Nashua, New Hampshire before returning home to Revere.

The beloved husband of the late June F. (Roach) Dolan, he was the devoted father of Tracy Dolan of Maine, Nicole George and her husband, Spencer George of Nashua, New Hampshire, Matthew Dolan and his wife, Alisha of Saugus, Kristine Dolan and her husband, Patrick O’Shaughnessy of Nashua, New Hampshire, and the late Colleen Joy Dolan and her surviving wife, Elizabeth Mandell; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Smith, Raymond Smith, David Porcaro, Christopher Barry, Cassandra Barry, Ava Dolan, Michael Dolan, James Mandell and Andrew O’Shaughnessy; adored great grandfather of Ariana Smith; dear brother of William, Martin, Elizabeth “Barbara,” Mildred, Doris and Edna. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.