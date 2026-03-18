Healey highlights recent wave of business expansions bringing thousands of jobs to Massachusetts

Special to the Journal

During her address to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Forum last week, Governor Maura Healey will highlight a wave of recent business expansions and investments across Massachusetts that are bringing with them thousands of jobs and strengthening the state’s leadership in innovation, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and life sciences.

Recent announcements from global firms and homegrown companies across multiple industries show continued momentum in Massachusetts’ innovation economy, with businesses choosing to expand and invest in the state’s talent, research institutions and collaborative business environment.

“Massachusetts is where companies come to build the future,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We have the best talent in the world, unmatched research institutions and an innovation ecosystem that helps businesses grow and compete. Companies are choosing Massachusetts because they know this is the place to innovate, create jobs and lead the next generation of industries. But we know that residents and businesses alike are facing headwinds driven by high costs and President Trump’s policies, and that’s why we’re continuing to work every day to make Massachusetts more affordable and competitive.”

“These announcements show that companies across industries continue to choose Massachusetts as the place to innovate, grow and create jobs,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re proud to partner with businesses, universities and workers across our state to support economic growth and ensure Massachusetts remains a global leader in innovation – and we’re going to keep doing everything we can to maintain this positioning.”

“These announcements show the breadth of Massachusetts’ economy, from innovative technology and life science companies to businesses that serve our communities every day,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “Companies from across the globe are investing here because of our world-class talent, our strong business environment, and the partnerships that help businesses grow. We’re focused on making sure companies of all sizes can continue to expand and create jobs across the state.”

Governor Healey will highlight this momentum during her remarks to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, where she will discuss the state’s economic competitiveness, investments in innovation and workforce development, and efforts to lower costs for residents and businesses.

While recognizing that the state faces headwinds, including high costs, Governor Healey will also highlight the many competitive strengths that Massachusetts has, starting with its world-class talent. Last year, Massachusetts students ranked number one among states on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) — often called the Nation’s Report Card – and just recently, College Board announced that Massachusetts students earned the highest scores on Advanced Placement (AP) exams last year and broke the all-time record for the highest percentage of graduates who scored 3 or higher on an AP exam.

Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also shows that Massachusetts led the nation in real Gross Domestic Product (GD) growth on a percentage basis through the first three quarters of 2025, which is the most recent data available.

Several recent announcements represent significant new job growth in Massachusetts. Major global companies are also making substantial investments in advanced manufacturing and research in Massachusetts:

P&G Gillette recently announced plans to establish its Grooming Headquarters and Technical Innovation Center in South Boston, representing a $1 billion investment. The facility will support 750 permanent jobs, while construction of the new campus is expected to generate hundreds of additional jobs for members of the building trades.

GE Aerospace announced a $42 million investment in its Lynn facility to upgrade sites producing defense engines and components, strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base.

Global veterinary specialty care company Dechra will relocate its global headquarters from the United Kingdom to Boston.

Boston-based wearable technology company Whoop announced plans to add more than 600 new jobs, primarily in Boston, as it continues to expand its operations and workforce.

Massachusetts-based grocery chain Big Y announced plans to open six new stores across the state, representing a $50 million capital investment and creating approximately 750 full and part-time jobs.

The state continues to see strong growth in advanced manufacturing and life sciences as well:

• VulcanForms, a metal additive manufacturing company founded at MIT, recently secured $220 million in financing and plans to open a third factory in Devens, adding more than 100 new jobs.

• Medical technology company TransMedics is expanding its presence at Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville, leasing nearly 500,000 square feet of lab space and acquiring additional land to support the company’s continued growth.

• Biotech company Stoke Therapeutics also recently signed a lease for 98,500 square feet in Waltham, where it will relocate and expand its headquarters later this year.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leading RNAi therapeutics company, recently announced an expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Norton.

Massachusetts is also continuing to attract investment from companies developing the next generation of artificial intelligence technologies. Anthropic, Lovable and xAI have recently established a presence in Massachusetts and begun hiring locally, further strengthening the region’s growing AI ecosystem.

Massachusetts companies are also receiving global recognition for their innovation. A record number of Boston-area firms were recently named to the LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovators list, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, Flagship Pioneering, Orna Therapeutics and SharkNinja.

Together, these recent announcements represent thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in private investment, reinforcing Massachusetts’ position as a global hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies. Massachusetts continues to attract companies from around the country and the world that are looking to grow, innovate and access the state’s highly skilled workforce.