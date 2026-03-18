Council discusses meeting security

The city council is going to look at the cost of ensuring there is a police officer on duty in its chambers for all meetings.

At last week’s meeting, Councillors Joanne McKenna and Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion asking the mayor to request the police department have a police officer on duty for all council meetings.

According to the motion, the request was to ensure that the meetings are conducted in a safe, orderly, and secure environment.

Council President Anthony Zambuto moved the motion to the ways and means subcommittee for further discussion on the financial impact of the request.

“I want to address a safety concern regarding our city council meetings,” McKenna said at last week’s meeting. “On March 2 and tonight, a meeting had to go into recess because a man who currently has a trespassing order against him entered city hall and came into the chambers and sat in the front row. This is not the first time this order has been violated by this man.”

McKenna said police were called and the man was removed about 10 minutes later.

“Thankfully, the situation ended peacefully, but it raises an important question about safety for everyone in this room,” said McKenna. “Our meetings can sometimes be heated and confrontational; that is a part of democracy and people have a right to express their views. However, without police presence during these meetings, there is very little protection if the situation escalates quickly; it only takes a few seconds for something serious to happen.”

Council members, staff, and the public should feel safe when attending the council meetings, she added.

“I strongly believe having a police officer present during city council meetings provides reassurance and helps assure that any situation can be handled immediately if necessary,” said McKenna. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri said he appreciated the motion, but wanted more information on if the police officer in the chambers would be someone earning overtime or an officer taken from a regular shift.

“I think the bigger issue is that people with trespass orders are allowed to enter buildings, there’s really no way to stop them at the door,” said Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro. “I do understand the concern; this council has been threatened with gun violence before. The only thing I would want to know is what it would cost.”

Cogliandro said that by city ordinance, there would have to be a financial impact statement prepared for the motion.

“I think paying an officer overtime for safety and protection and peace of mind on this council is money well spent and I’m strongly in support of Councillor McKenna’s motion,” said Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio.

Guarino-Sawaya said the safety of the residents and the council is paramount.

Zambuto there will be a financial impact statement before a vote on the motion and discussion in ways and means.

“Then we can vote with knowledge of what it is going to cost,” he said. “I’m not saying that we’re putting the cost on safety, but we rules that we have to follow, and that is one of them.”