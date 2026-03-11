Zero Tolerance for Underage and Public Drinking on St. Patrick’s Day

With the approach of the St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day holiday and traditional South Boston parade set for this Sunday, March 15, it is imperative that our public safety officials proactively enforce laws prohibiting public and underage drinking.

While we appreciate the city’s recent effort to move the parade start time to 11:30 AM to curb public drunkenness, strict enforcement remains the only true deterrent for dangerous behavior.

A few years ago, we experienced the consequences of a “hands-off” approach firsthand while riding the Red Line toward the South Shore after the parade. The trains were packed with highly-inebriated, rowdy, underage drinkers who were consuming alcohol openly and flinging their empty containers across the cars, striking other passengers, many of whom were senior citizens.

The platforms at Broadway and Andrew stations resembled war zones, with large-scale fights and scores of youths passed out among the crowds.

While everyone wants to relax and enjoy the holiday, a “good time” should not grant a license for public safety officials to turn a blind eye to illegal activity. For those of us of Irish descent, the lingering stereotype that being “Irish for a day” requires heavy intoxication is not only outdated — it is deeply insulting.

We urge the Boston Police Department and MBTA Transit Police to take decisive steps now, not after a tragedy occurs. These should include:

— Strict Gate Enforcement: Increased officer presence at key T stations to prevent alcohol from being brought onto the transit system.

— Zero-Tolerance Policy: Immediate seizure of alcohol and citations for public consumption and underage drinking, as is done in Florida communities to manage spring break crowds.

— Residential Respect: Ensuring that the “anything goes” attitude of past years is replaced with a firm commitment to protecting the quality of life for South Boston residents.

If other cities can successfully curb mass rowdiness during peak travel seasons, Boston can certainly do so on St. Patrick’s Day. Our officials must stop this annual pattern of dangerous chaos and return the focus to what the day is meant to be: a safe, family-friendly celebration that focuses on the incredible contributions of Irish-Americans to our country, as well as the historical significance of Evacuation Day.