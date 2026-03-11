Unified Bocce at the Revere Senior Center

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Shown clockwise from left: Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center Administrative Clerks, Mina Canas and

Susan Martelli, cheering during the bocce game. Kathy Smith helping direct a RHS where to

stand. Kathy Smith and her RHS partner keeping score of the game.

Special education students from the Revere High School (RHS) Unified Sports program – an athletic team that joins students with and without disabilities – joined the Revere Senior Center Bocce League on March 4 for a friendly match at the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center.

“This type of collaboration is wonderful,” said Kristen Murphy-Cormier, Special Education Transition Coordinator, Revere Public Schools. “It’s allowing students to be involved in the community in a new way; and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together to plan events between our Unified Sports and the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center.”

This is the second game of its kind, and bocce coordinator, Bill Reedy, member of the Council on Elder Affairs, hopes to offer another in a couple of months.

“It was great. It was perfect,” exclaimed Reedy. “They use soft balls at gym. We let the kids play with regular balls, and give them incentive to win. They’re happy and excited. I want to see everybody have a good time.”

Seniors enjoyed spending time with their eager RHS partners, supporting them with encouragement, praise, and tips on aiming technique. Students commented on how fun the experience was, asking when they can return to play again.

“He’s joyful,” shared Lucretia Duran, Revere Senior Center Bocce League member. “He likes to dance and he’s competitive. He listens and is a good sport. I love playing with him.”