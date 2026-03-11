Revere Public Schools Hosts Family Engagement Night Focused on Student Mental Health Supports

Special to the Journal

Revere Public Schools recently welcomed families to a Family Engagement Night focused on mental health resources available to students and families through a partnership with North Suffolk Community Services. The event featured a presentation by Emmy Porto, who outlined a range of programs designed to support children, adolescents, and families navigating mental health challenges.

Porto, representing the organization’s Child, Youth and Family Services division, explained that North Suffolk offers a range of services for young people across the region, many of which are available to Revere families. These programs aim to address emotional, behavioral, and social challenges while strengthening family relationships and helping young people succeed at home, in school, and in their communities.

Among the services highlighted during the presentation was in-home therapy, an intensive, family-centered program designed to help families better support a child’s emotional well-being. According to Porto, the service brings clinicians directly into the home or community to work with families in their everyday environments.

“In-home therapy is intensive family therapy for a child conducted in the home and community settings,” Porto explained during the presentation. “The goal is to help the family support the child’s well-being. The team works with the family to understand family functioning and how relationships can be strengthened to benefit the child.”

The program is typically delivered by a two-person team consisting of a master’s-level clinician and a therapeutic training support specialist. Youth ages 3 through their 21st birthday may qualify if they have MassHealth coverage and a mental health diagnosis, and the diagnosis affects at least one area of their daily life.

Another service Porto discussed was Therapeutic Mentoring, which focuses on building practical life and social skills for young people. Unlike traditional therapy, mentoring often takes place in community settings, helping youth practice coping strategies in real-life situations.

“The goal is to work on social skills and community-based coping skills,” Porto said.

Therapeutic Mentoring typically involves one-on-one sessions between a young person and a trained mentor. The program is available to youth between the ages of 3 and 21 who are receiving other clinical services, such as in-home therapy, intensive care coordination, or outpatient therapy.

Porto also described several programs specifically connected to Revere students, including the Revere High School Response Team, which works with students who may need additional support. Within that framework, students can participate in initiatives such as Project AMP, a peer-to-peer mentoring program that runs for four to six weeks and focuses on identifying strengths, managing stress, and setting SMART goals.

A-CRA is another option. It is an evidence-based therapy program for teens who are having trouble with drugs or alcohol. The program typically lasts between 10 and 14 weeks and focuses on recovery steps, abstinence exploration, and the development of healthy coping skills.

For older youth and young adults, Porto highlighted Youth Elemento, a drop-in access center serving individuals ages 16 to 26. The center offers a supportive environment where young people can connect with services, resources, and peer support.

Families attending the presentation also learned about Child Outpatient Therapy, which provides traditional counseling services at community-based locations in nearby East Boston and Chelsea.

Porto emphasized that many families benefit from coordinated services through a Community Service Agency (CSA), where an intensive care coordinator works closely with households to create a comprehensive care plan tailored to a child’s needs.

“The care planning is driven by the youth’s needs,” Porto said, explaining that the coordinator helps organize and connect the various services and providers involved in a child’s care.

A related role is the Family Partner, a caregiver who has lived experience supporting a child with a mental health diagnosis. Family Partners work one-on-one with caregivers, offering coaching, guidance, and support to help families navigate the mental health system and strengthen their ability to support their children.

Porto noted that these services can work together as a team or independently, depending on a family’s needs.

While many programs are available through MassHealth, Porto also addressed families who may not have that coverage. In those cases, support may be available through DMH Flex Services, which can include clinical services, therapeutic support specialists, young adult peer mentors, and family partners.

School leaders said the Family Engagement Night was designed to ensure that families understand the resources available to them and know how to access support when challenges arise.

By bringing together school staff, families, and community partners, the event underscored the district’s commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of Revere students both inside and outside the classroom.