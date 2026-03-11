Police Seeking Information on Beachmont Assaults

Staff Report

The Revere Police Department is investigating several indecent assault incidents reported in the Beachmont neighborhood over the past several months.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 13 in the area of Winthrop Parkway and Roughan Street at about 11 p.m.

The second incident occurred on Feb. 19 in the area of the Beachmont Train Station at State Road at about 10 p.m.

The third incident occurred on March 7 in the area of the Beachmont Train Station at about 10 p.m.

In each case, the victim was in the area of or leaving the Beachmont MBTA Station between approximately 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Also in each case, an unknown male approached a female victim from behind and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’4”–5’7” tall, with a thin build and short dark hair. In one incident he was reported wearing a black jacket and light-colored jeans, according to Revere police.

Detectives have canvased the area and believe these incidents may be related. Detectives are asking residents in the area to check any home surveillance or doorbell camera footage and report any suspicious activity.

The Revere Police Department is urging pedestrians in the Beachmont area to remain alert and aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Revere Police Department at (781) 286-1212 or call 911 if suspicious activity is observed.