Over 200 People Plunge into Freezing Waters of Constitution Beach for Annual Shamrock Splash

$5,093 raised for Revere Beach programs through Save the Harbor’s annual fundraiser

Special to the Journal

Over 200 brave souls plunged into the icy waters of Constitution Beach in East Boston for the 16th Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash hosted by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. Attendees jumped into the freezing water wearing bathing suits and aquatic themed costumes as part of the event’s costume contest.

The JetBlue Shamrock Splash raises funds for Save the Harbor’s Better Beaches Grant Program. The program, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), awards small grants to individuals and organizations who host free events in the summer on DCR’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket.

“Even in March the chilly waters at the Constitution Beach still pack a punch!” Rep. Adrian Madaro of East Boston and Co-Chair of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC) said. “Congratulations to the many participants who braved the freezing waters to support Save the Harbor’s work connecting our communities to the beaches, no matter what season. In a few months the waters will be warmer, and our beaches will be better off thanks to your contributions.”

“This year marks 20 years of tireless advocacy by the MBC for our metropolitan beaches,” MBC Co-Chair Sen. Brendan Crighton said, “And the Shamrock Splash and Better Beaches Program have played an important role in this work to ensure that our public beaches are welcoming and accessible for all our residents.”

Save the Harbor Executive Director Chris Mancini said, “After spending the past four decades ensuring Boston Harbor’s cleanliness and safety, we are looking forward to another summer connecting our community to the harbor, its islands, and the region’s public beaches. Last summer, the Better Beaches Grant Program supported nearly 200 events that brought people of color, Queer people, people with disabilities, and people who don’t primarily speak English to the beaches.”

“I’ve been participating in the splash for the past 14 years.” Donnie Todd, JetBlue Airport Standards and Programs Manager, and a board member of Save the Harbor said, “I’m always proud to show up and support the organization’s programs that help keep our beaches clean and vibrant, especially in one of our most beloved focus cities, Boston.”

Pete Sacco from Revere and Joe Skahan from Lynn won the costume contest for their costumes as Rose from Titanic and Slash from Guns N’ Roses respectively. They won free roundtrip JetBlue tickets to any destination within the airline’s network.

Other JetBlue ticket winners included top individual fundraiser Dave Nardella of South Boston who raised $7,066; Maya Smith of Dorchester who had the largest team with 22 members; the PB Penguins who was the top fundraising team, raising $1,250; and Agnes Recato from Bike to the Sea who raised $765 and won the final JetBlue flight in the raffle.

The Splash met its $50,000 goal. Each community raised the following amounts for their summer beach programming:

• East Boston $10,075

• Lynn & Nahant $6,110

• South Boston $5,895

• Wollaston $5,457

• Nantasket $5,144

• Dorchester $5,137

• Revere $5,093

• Winthrop $5,000

After the splash, participants partied into the afternoon and warmed up with a hot bowl of clam chowder from The Daily Catch and warm empanadas and rice and beans from Bono. Refreshing beverages were provided by Downeast Ciders, Sam Adams, Dogfish Head, Topo Chico and VitaminWater. Stonewall Sports Boston set up lawn games for people to enjoy and a lively DJ set by Rilla Force kept people moving despite the cold.

The JetBlue Shamrock Splash and Better Beaches Grant Program is supported by sponsors and partners including the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Healey/Driscoll administration; JetBlue, FMC Ice Sports, Calamari Fisheries, NamaStay Sober, Stonewall Sports, the Coca-Cola Company, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and Massport. Save the Harbor’s free summer programs are additionally supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, National Grid, Bay State Cruise Company, Mass Bay Lines, and Eastern Salt.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands. Since 1986, our mission has been to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment, and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

Save the Harbor is committed to making Boston Harbor, the Islands, our beaches, and our programs inclusive, equitable, diverse, and accessible to everyone and anyone. We provide free programs, events and create opportunities for people to experience Boston Harbor and our spectacular urban natural resources first-hand, with an emphasis on breaking down barriers of race, language, income and ability.