News Briefs

Keefe invites residents and business owners to attend his SotC Address

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. cordially invites the residents of Revere to his second State of the City Address, taking place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 6:30pm, at the Susan B. Anthony School Auditorium (Door #12). Folks who cannot make it in-person are encouraged to watch live on RevereTV, via the local access television station, or on the RevereTV YouTube channel.

During his address, Mayor Keefe will cover the work he has done to benefit Revere’s homeowners, including programs for middle class families to gain equity, and programs that provide improvements to senior’s homes. In addition, he will speak about business growth, public safety improvements, and major projects including the new Revere High School, McMackin Field, and the Regional 911 Call Center.

“This year, we made a point to highlight the elements of city government that affect your day-to-day lives: property ownership, local businesses, public safety services, public spaces, and education. I encourage you and your family to join in for this celebration of our collective accomplishments.” commented Mayor Keefe.

RHA Awards 11 Foster Youth to Independence Vouchers

Revere, Massachusetts – The Revere Housing Authority (RHA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded 11 Housing Choice Vouchers through the Foster Youth to Independence Program (FYI) administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The program will provide critical housing assistance to young adults transitioning out of foster care who are at risk of homelessness.

The Board of Commissioners of the Revere Housing Authority recently authorized the agency to partner with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) to implement the program locally. Through this partnership, eligible youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who are leaving foster care or have recently exited the foster care system will have access to safe and stable housing while they work toward independent living.

Participants in the FYI program receive Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance for up to 36 months, with the potential for extensions under federal guidelines. In addition to housing assistance, the program requires participants to receive supportive services designed to help them develop the skills necessary to successfully transition to adulthood.

To provide these essential services, the RHA will work with HopeWell, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that specializes in comprehensive foster care and youth support services across the Commonwealth. HopeWell will provide case management, life skills training, educational and employment support, and other resources aimed at helping participating youth achieve long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

“This program represents an important opportunity for the Revere Housing Authority to support some of our most vulnerable young residents,” said Dean Harris, Executive Director of the Revere Housing Authority. “By partnering with DCF and HopeWell, we can help ensure that youth aging out of foster care have access to safe housing and the supportive services they need to build successful, independent lives.”

The FYI program was established by HUD to strengthen collaboration between public housing agencies and child welfare agencies nationwide, ensuring that youth leaving foster care have both stable housing and the supportive services necessary to thrive.

The Revere Housing Authority will begin working with DCF and HopeWell to identify eligible participants and place them into housing through the FYI voucher program.