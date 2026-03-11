City Council Honors Linda DeMaio on Retirement from City Hall

By Adam Swift

Linda DeMaio, who has served in the administration of Mayors Patrick Keefe and Brian Arrigo, was honored by the city council with a certificate of commendation on Monday night on her retirement.

“Serving for more than a decade, Linda DeMaio has been a constant at city hall serving under two administrations and keeping the mayor’s office running day in and day out,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya. “Anyone who has spent time in city hall knows things don’t just happen by accident, they happen because of dedicated people like Linda who work behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly. She has always done her job with professionalism, patience, and a calm presence that so many of us have come to rely on.

“But most importantly, she has always treated people with kindness and respect, and that’s something that truly makes a difference,” Guarino-Sawaya continued. “On a personal note, Linda is not just someone I’ve had the opportunity to work with, she has also become my friend, and that makes it even more meaningful to me to be here tonight to recognize her.”

Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna wished DeMaio a wonderful new chapter of her life filled with happiness, good health, and lots of travel.

“Working with Linda, I’ve been here for 26 years, and I’ve been through a lot of people through that office, and she is the best,” said Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky.

In the certificate of commendation, the city council wished DeMaio its sincerest congratulations and best wishes for a happy, enjoyable, and well-deserved retirement.