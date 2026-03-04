Second Year of Mobile City Hall Program to Kick off on Thursday at Beachmont Station

Special to the Journal

After seeing success with last year’s program revitalization, the City of Revere Mobile City Hall program is launching for its second season. The Mobile City Hall program, run by the Community Liaisons, brings accessible constituent services into neighborhoods, beginning outside Beachmont Train Station on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 4:00pm-6:00pm. At Mobile City Hall, residents can learn about City resources, register to vote, contact 311, request parking stickers, appeal tickets, pay bills, request certificates, receive seasonal vaccines, apply for abatements, sign up for emergency alerts, and more.

“Our Mobile City Hall program allows us to connect directly with our residents, and our updated program aligns with our initiative to remove barriers from access to city services. We aim to be welcoming, friendly, and convenient,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “We saw last year’s success in our data, and I’m excited for our Community Liaisons to launch the second installment of this program later this week.”

Using data from their 90 neighborhood visits last year, the Mobile City Hall team has selected peak times and locations to maximize resident outreach. Through the month of March, they will host a representative from the Parking Department to assist residents with the vehicle permitting process.

Mobile City Hall will be visiting the following locations throughout the course of January 2025:

• Beachmont Train Station – Thursday, March 5, 2026 – 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• City Hall Parking Lot – Friday, March 6, 2026 – 12:00pm – 2:00pm

• Revere Beach Train Station – Thursday, March 12, 2026 – 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• City Hall Parking Lot – Friday, March 13, 2026 – 12:00pm – 2:00pm

• West Revere (107 Newhall Street) – Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• City Hall Parking Lot – Friday, March 20, 2026 – 12:00pm – 2:00pm

• North Revere (274 Salem Street) – Thursday, March 26, 2026 – 4:00pm – 6:00pm

• City Hall Parking Lot – Friday, March 27, 2026 – 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Please stay tuned on our social media channels (City of Revere on Facebook, @cityofreverema on Instagram) and to our newsletter (subscribe on revere.org), for updates on Mobile City Hall schedules for the coming months.