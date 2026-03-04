Man Injured while Working on Powerline

Staff Report

A 25-year-old who was working on elevated power lines on Railroad Avenue was electrocuted, causing a power outage to the area, on Saturday, according to police.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, and at approximately 1:24pm, the Revere Police Department responded to 30 Railroad Avenue on the report of a person who had suffered an apparent electrocution, Revere police stated.

Upon arrival, officers proceeded to the rear of the property (Park N Boston), near the railroad tracks. There, officers observed a man (later identified as 25 years old – whose name is being withheld at this time) on the ground. Access to the victim was initially obstructed by a secured chain-link fence, topped with barbed wire and additional concertina wire. The Revere Fire Department cut through the fence to allow emergency personnel to reach the victim, police stated.

Police stated that preliminary information indicated that the victim was working on elevated power lines when he made contact with a live wire, resulting in a loud electrical discharge. The victim became suspended by his safety harness before being safely lowered to the ground by co-workers. A bystander (who was waiting at Park N Boston), was already providing aid and requested an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

This bystander (a nurse), whose name is being withheld at this time, ran to the fence and jumped over it (using an accumulated snow pile next to the fence). This bystander remained with the victim, helping to keep him calm until the arrival of police, fire and EMS personnel.

The victim was transported by Cataldo Ambulance Service to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition, police stated.

Power was restored around 3:00pm and police said the incident remains under review.

The victim works for Michels Power, Inc. out of Wisconsin.

The Revere Police Department commended the bystander for her quick thinking and willingness to assist during this critical emergency.