Keefe Invites Residents and Business Owners to Attend his SotC Address

Topics to be discussed include affordability, business growth, public safety, and new RHS

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. cordially invites the residents of Revere to his second State of the City Address, taking place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 6:30pm, at the Susan B. Anthony School Auditorium (Door #12). Folks who cannot make it in-person are encouraged to watch live on RevereTV, via the local access television station, or on the RevereTV YouTube channel.

During his address, Mayor Keefe will cover the work he has done to benefit Revere’s homeowners, including programs for middle class families to gain equity, and programs that provide improvements to senior’s homes. In addition, he will speak about business growth, public safety improvements, and major projects including the new Revere High School, McMackin Field, and the Regional 911 Call Center.

“This year, we made a point to highlight the elements of city government that affect your day-to-day lives: property ownership, local businesses, public safety services, public spaces, and education. I encourage you and your family to join in for this celebration of our collective accomplishments.” commented Mayor Keefe.