Health Board Discusses Regulation of Kratom

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, February 26, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Dr. Drew Bunker, board members Kathleen Savage and Viviana Catano, Director of Public Health Lauren Buck, Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services Michael Wells, and Board of Health Clerk Paula Sepulveda.

Buck presented the Public Health Communicable Disease monthly report. Buck said that influenza cases in the city have significantly decreased from the previous four months. She said that the Health Dept. is monitoring two Mpox cases, which is in line with communities across the state. COVID-19 cases also are leveling off in the city, she said.

Buck highlighted the alarming increase in measles cases across the country. “There have been 1004 reported measles cases in the country thus far in 2026, an extraordinary rate of acceleration. that we haven’t seen in a long time. Measles is the most contagious disease on earth, but if you receive a vaccination, you are well-protected,” said Buck, who noted that measles vaccinations are available through the Board of Health and the Revere public schools.

Wells presented the ISD report for February. Wells said that in the past month, ISD issued 69 certificates of fitness for housing units; performed 16 reinspections; and received eight interior complaints.

In the food department, ISD performed 31 routine food inspections, four reinspections, seven complaint inspections, four pre-opening inspections, and 15 temporary food inspections.

In the exterior sanitation division, ISD agents issued 412 total citations for trash violations; 24 for overflowing dumpsters; 228 for sump pump/snow & ice violations; and eight for junk heaps, dumps, and automobile graveyards.

Buck then made a Powerpoint presentation to educate the board and public about the health concerns pertaining to kratom. Kratom is a large-leafed plant native to Southeast Asia. The leaves are crushed and traditionally are smoked, brewed with tea, or put into a capsule. However, the kratom that is sold in the United States is much more concentrated than in traditional medicine.

Kratom stimulates the same receptors in the brain as opioids. In low doses, it is a mild stimulant, but in high doses it acts like a sedative. Kratom can be addictive in high doses and has many other physical side-effects, such as nausea, tachycardia, liver disease, seizures, and hallucinations.

Kratom is not regulated at either the state or federal levels and has not been approved by the FDA for medicinal use. The DEA lists kratom as a “drug or chemical of concern.”

Buck said some cities and towns in the state have implemented regulations pertaining to kratom and highlighted the communities of Lowell and Canton, which have banned the sale of kratom.

Buck said that in Revere, only three businesses (of about 40 that were surveyed) are selling kratom products either in powder form or in a canned beverage drink. She also noted that the state Poison Control Line has not received any calls from Revere residents pertaining to kratom overdoses.

Buck then discussed what a potential ban in Revere would entail. She said the Board of Heath would have to decide upon a fine structure. Enforcement would rest with the ISD.

Buck noted that the Health Dept. has received feedback from residents who have detailed their personal experiences with kratom.

The board then heard from Mark Gottlieb, the Director of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University School of Law, who presented a slide deck titled, “Kratom: The legal opioid?”

Gottlieb said that synthetic kratom is known as “legal morphine” and “gas station heroin.” He highlighted a news article from the Tampa Bay Times which noted that hundreds of persons had died in Florida after using kratom. He said that because synthetic kratom has a much-higher concentration than pure leaf kratom, it is much more likely to cause negative effects. He said that synthetic kratom products can have up to 13X the potency of morphine.

“Should we only regulate synthetic kratom or do we regulate all kratom products across the board?” queried Gottlieb, who noted that synthetic kratom has concentrations of 98% of the active alkaloid ingredient, while natural kratom has a concentration of just two percent.

Gottlieb also noted that the sale of kratom in Massachusetts is not age-restricted and therefore can be purchased by youth, who use it for its stimulant effects that are similar to Adderall.

Gottlieb said some states have banned kratom altogether, while others have imposed age restrictions. The United States is one of the few countries that has not regulated kratom.

Two members of the public spoke in favor of the regulation of kratom products in the city.

“This stuff is dangerous, especially for the children,” said Revere resident Wayne Rose. “People are overdosing from this and it is highly-addictive.”

Saugus resident Mike Fisher provided insight into the distinction between synthetic and natural-leaf kratom. “There is a huge difference between natural kratom and the synthetics and abstracts, and I totally agree that synthetics should be banned,” said Fisher, who used an analogy of a cup of coffee with 100 milligrams of caffeine vs. a capsule product that contains 4000 milligrams of caffeine, which could be dangerous.

“Kratom of any kind should not be sold to children,” Fisher continued, “but natural kratom has been in use safely for thousands of years of traditional wellness. FDA studies have concluded that kratom is less addictive than tobacco and alcohol.”

“We will keep this discussion going at our next meeting and discuss our plan for regulation further,” said Bunker. “I do believe there needs to be regulation, whether it’s banning it completely or having some sort of regulations as to age-restrictions and packaging requirements.”

The members concluded their meeting by approving an individual Body Art License for Piedad Nacira Quintero Garcia.