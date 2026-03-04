City Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from Government Finance Officers Association

Special to the Journal

Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that the City of Revere, Massachusetts received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

• a policy document

• a financial plan

• an operations guide

• a communications device

“I’m pleased that, for the thirteenth consecutive year, we have set the standard for quality budgeting in Revere. A strong budget is critical to our success as a municipality, and I am grateful to our Finance Department for their hard work,” noted Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are over 1,900 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 25,000 members and the communities they serve.