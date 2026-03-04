Boston Lyric Opera Announces Landmark 50th Anniversary Season

Special to the Journal

Boston Lyric Opera (BLO), New England’s largest and most enduring opera company, celebrates its 50th anniversary with an expansive 18-month observance that spans calendar year 2026 (its 50th year) and the 2026/27 programming season (its 50th Season). Collectively, the anniversary includes the company’s most extensive year-round onstage and community programming in its history, a deepened commitment to community engagement throughout the city, and a reimagined creative space in one of Boston’s most historic and culturally significant neighborhoods.

The 50th Anniversary follows a period of extended success for the company, including a five-year-plus growth in budget size and a significantly diversifying audience demographic. During its 2024/25 Season, BLO welcomed more than 22,000 audience members — its highest figures in more than a decade, marking a 14 percent boost in ticket buyers. Between 2019 and 2025, audience members 18-34 years old have tripled in number and audience racial diversity has increased by 70 percent, with notable growth in attendees who identify as AAPI and Black or African American.

Since 2021 BLO co-commissioned and co-produced the Pulitzer Prize–winning opera Omar (Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels) and the Grammy-nominated opera An American Soldier (Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang), and supported the creative economy by creating more than 3,000 paid artist engagements. In the same period, the company strengthened its governance by expanding its Board of Directors from 23 to 30 members, and reinforced its financial and operational stability, positioning BLO for continued growth and innovation in its next chapter.

With a board-approved 2026/27 fiscal year budget that exceeds $15 million, the company moves into Budget One status, a designation by national service organization OPERA America that places BLO among America’s eleven largest opera companies, including San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Los Angeles Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, and others. In a move to ensure BLO’s ongoing stability and growth, the Board of Directors has renewed Stanford Calderwood General Director & CEO Bradley Vernatter’s contract through June 30, 2030. Vernatter has led the company since 2021 and began his tenure with BLO in 2013.

A cornerstone of BLO’s anniversary is the opening of its Opera + Community Studios next month. The renovated and repurposed space at Midway Artist Studios in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood will serve as a rehearsal center and administrative headquarters, and operate as a shared creative hub available to regional arts organizations and community groups. The opening is marked by a new production of Gustav Mahler’s SONG OF THE EARTH (DAS LIED VON DER ERDE), reimagined and staged by BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart, and conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus, March 20-29, 2026.

“Celebrating 50 years is a milestone that speaks to the remarkable legacy of Boston Lyric Opera, and to the enduring role opera plays in civic life,” Vernatter (l.) says. “For five decades, BLO has created spaces where people gather, collaborate and create shared cultural experiences. This anniversary is both a celebration of the company’s legacy and a recognition of what sustained cultural investment makes possible: artists and audiences growing together, generations connecting through music and storytelling, and a region strengthened by vibrant creative expression. Celebrating 50 years reminds us that opera’s greatest value lies in sharing creative, multicultural experiences that inspire, nourish and expand our hearts and minds”

