News Briefs

Revere Teachers Prep for “The Great Dodgeball Rumble”

The rivalry is heating up as Revere’s six elementary schools prepare to face off in The Great Revere Dodgeball Rumble on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Taking place at the RHS Field House, the event features educators from Hill, Garfield, Whelan, Paul Revere, Beachmont, and Lincoln competing in a high-stakes tournament to support local students. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the first balls flying at 6 p.m.

This isn’t just about school pride; it’s a major fundraiser for the city’s youth. All proceeds from ticket and concession sales directly support PTA/PTO programs across all six participating elementary schools.

Ticket Information & Concessions

Families are encouraged to secure pre-sale tickets now to save on admission costs. See ad on Page 11 for costs and savings.

The RHS Field House will be stocked with popcorn, pizza, soda, and Gatorade for sale throughout the night. Supporters are urged to wear their school colors and bring their loudest cheers for what organizers call “the most epic showdown of the year”.

MVES hosting Community All-Star Awards

Do you know a community hero? Nominate someone who’s making a difference.

Every day in our community, people are making a difference in the lives of older adults and people with disabilities. These folks deserve recognition, and you can help them receive it.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will be presenting its Community All-Star Awards this spring. If you know someone who makes an impact, please nominate them for an award. They do NOT need to be affiliated with Mystic Valley Elder Services.

Community All-Stars could be the volunteer who gives hours of their time helping older adults, the person who always helps set up at the senior center, or the veteran who supports older veterans. The key criteria is that they’re active in one of the communities served by MVES: Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop.

Nominations are due by April 1. Visit www.mves.org/mves50 to learn more or to fill out a simple nomination form. Or, you can nominate someone by contacting [email protected] or 781-388-4802.

Celebrating the Award Winners: The Community All-Star Award winners will be honored at Mystic Valley Elder Services’ spring fundraiser, the MVES Legacy50 Summit. The event will be held June 4, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., at the Cummings Center at Tufts University, 177 College Ave., Medford. In addition to the awards, the Legacy50 Summit includes luncheon, an expo fair, and Keynote Speaker Ashton Applewhite — who is a TED speaker, author, and nationally recognized anti-ageism activist. Tickets are $75 each and all proceeds benefit MVES’ mission. Reserve tickets by March 31 for a free copy of Ashton Applewhite’s book, while supplies last.

Maple Sugaring Events at DCR

Join the Mass Department of Conservation and Recrecation for maple sugaring programs at DCR parks across the state. Learn how to make maple syrup, a skill learned from Indigenous people from the northeast. Activities vary depending on location but include identifying maple trees, tapping trees, and gathering sap.

All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather.

Reasonable accommodations are available upon advance request.

Maple Sugarin’ Days?

Saturday, March 14, 10 – 2 p.m.

Breakheart Reservation

177 Forest St, Saugus

Meet inside Visitor Center

Join us for this FUN annual event! Experience the process of maple sugarin’ from tapping a tree to sampling real maple syrup. Our hands-on tour includes the history of maple sugaring from Native Americans to today, tree identification & tapping, wood splitting, the evaporator and a tasting station! For more information, call (781) 233-0834

Maple Sugar Days

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15

Blue Hill Reservation ?

11 Hillside Street, Canton

Preregistration required:?Maple Sugar Days

Join us for a fun and informative guided exploration into all things maple sugar! Learn about the fascinating local history of maple sugaring and the evolution of the practice over hundreds of years. Learn how trees are tapped and practice drilling yourself, and finish your tour inside our aromatic sugar shack where you will see (and smell!) just how maple syrup is made! Families and curious adults are welcome!

Please preregister for a time slot for this event, and please arrive promptly at your chosen time.