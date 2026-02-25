Blizzard Postpones Council Meeting Until Next Week

By Adam Swift

A winter storm delayed another city council meeting this week.

Due to the snow, the regular council meeting scheduled for Monday night was moved to next Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at city hall.

The meeting agenda includes several public hearings for proposed smaller development projects in the city. Those proposals are generally moved to the council’s zoning subcommittee for further discussion before coming back to the full council for a vote.

The public hearings scheduled before the council include a request for a special permit to construct two townhouse dwellings at 661 Washington Ave. from Mario Zepaj, as well as a special permit request from Flor Gomez to convert a retail flower shop to a restaurant at 619 Broadway.

Down the road at 855 Broadway, Andrea Garcia is seeking a special permit from the council to convert an existing non-conforming structure and use from a tow company to a Pollo Royal restaurant.

There is also a special permit request from H&J Realty, LLC to enable the appellant to reconstruct, alter, and extend a preexisting non-conforming residential structure into a four-story residential apartment structure consisting of nine units at 95 Stanton Ave.

There are also public hearings scheduled for an amended fee table submitted by the city, a revised ordinance for street and sidewalk openings, and bond authorizations for the city to borrow money from the Mass Clean Water Trust for water and sewer improvement projects.

In addition, there are several motions submitted by councillors on the agenda.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya is asking that the mayor request the Parking Department and Traffic Commission to conduct a feasibility study on offering free 2-hour parking at metered spots for Revere residents 65 years of age or older, who have a valid driver’s license, and vehicle registered in their name.

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas III submitted a motion asking the mayor be requested to establish a Medical Equipment Loan Program through Elder Affairs and Public Health Departments.

According to Haas’s motion, the program would allow seniors who are in need of medical equipment or any resident who undergoes a procedure and is in need of equipment to ‘borrow’ items, such as a wheelchair, walker, transport chair, commode, shower bench/chair, cane, or knee scooter.