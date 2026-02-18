Revere’s Danielle Nalesnik Wins Scholastic Art & Writing award

Special to the Journal

Revere Student Danielle Nalesnik ’26 won a Gold Key for her Photography, “Chiaroscuro Leaves” and will now advance to the national competition in March.

Bishop Fenwick is delighted to announce that seven talented students, and eight projects, have been recognized in the 2026 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards – one of the nation’s most prestigious creative competitions!

1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have celebrated bold, innovative thinking in young artists across the country. This year alone, nearly 9,000 art entries were submitted from Massachusetts, making our students’ achievements even more remarkable.

Bishop Fenwick 2026 Regional Winners:

Gold Key Danielle Nalesnik ’26 (Revere) – Photography, “Chiaroscuro Leaves”

Silver Key Neive Bachman ’27 (Beverly) – Ceramics & Glass, “The world is your oyster” and Kailyn Grassia ’28 (Beverly) – Ceramics & Glass, “???? ???????!” (Enjoy your meal!)

Honorable Mention Luis Araujo Mendoza ’27 (Peabody) – Photography, “Umbrella Alley”; Sofia DeLuca ’27 (Peabody) – Drawing, “agoraphobia”; Sofia DeLuca ’27 (Peabody) – Ceramics & Glass, “Won’t you come and save me?” ; Violet Elizabeth-White ’27 (Salem) – Drawing, “A Mercy from the Beyond” and Molli Ingersoll ’28 (Lynn) – Ceramics & Glass, “The Circus of Sin”.

From evocative photography to intricate ceramics and powerful drawings, our students’ work showcases the breadth and depth of artistic expression flourishing at Fenwick. Their achievements across multiple disciplines reflect the comprehensive arts education and creative environment that defines the program.

A special thank you to our exceptional Visual Arts teachers, Taryn Beatrice and Ciara O’Flynn-Gillis, whose dedication, expertise, and mentorship empower our students to explore their creativity and reach new artistic heights!