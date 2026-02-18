Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Student On Dean’s List at URI

More than 7,500 University of Rhode Island students named to Fall 2025 Dean’s List The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that several area students have been named to its Fall 2025 Dean’s List. Among them are:

Dillan Day of Revere

Jackie Gallarelli of Revere )

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation. To learn more, visit: uri.edu.

Donis Rodriguez Rumaldo of Revere earns Dean’s List honor at Millersville University

Millersville University is pleased to announce that Donis Rodriguez Rumaldo of Revere has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester.

Students are eligible for the Dean’s List if they earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Rodriguez Rumaldo is a Class of 2028 Applied Engineering and Technology Management major.

Millersville University of Pennsylvania is a top-ranked public university located in picturesque Lancaster County, in the northeast region of the United States. It is committed to offering students a high-quality, comprehensive university experience of exceptional value. Dedicated to providing nationally recognized programs that embrace the liberal arts, Millersville offers academic opportunities that are supported by outstanding faculty who are accomplished scholars and practitioners. Founded in 1855 as the first Normal School in Pennsylvania, Millersville University is one of 14 universities within Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Roger Williams University Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Select students have been named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Amira Aboudou of Revere,

Camila Wendland of Revere

Fall 2025 Dean’s List Announced

Stonehill College is pleased to recognize the students named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher with a minimum of 12 credits from courses graded with standard letter grades.

Francesca Forcellati of Revere

Brayden Shanley of Revere

About Stonehill College

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.