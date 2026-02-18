Keefe Appoints Stamatopoulos as Mayor’s Executive Assistant

By Cary Shuman

Revere resident Leanne Stamatopoulos has been appointed as the executive assistant to Mayor Patrick Keefe. Stamatopolous began in the key position in the Mayor’s Office on Jan. 5, 2026. She succeeded Linda DeMaio who had retired from the post.

“Mayor Keefe and Linda had approached me about my potential interest in the job,” said Stamatopoulos. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of the mayor’s team at City Hall and to have the opportunity to serve and contribute to my community.”

Twenty years ago, Stamatopolous worked in the Revere school system as a speech therapist. She left that job “to raise my kids.” She has worked in positions in retail at Nordstrom and Restoration Hardware (RH) for 15 years combined.

A lifelong Revere resident

Stamatopoulos grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1997. She attended Northeastern University, where she met her future husband, John Stamatopoulos. She received her degree in communication disorders from Salem State University.

“I really didn’t think that I would be living in Revere after I graduated from college,” said Stamatopoulos. “I had envisioned that I was going to live in New York City or Boston proper, and then John and I had our kids, and honestly, we felt that Revere was a great place to raise our family. The proximity to Boston, all of Revere’s amenities, and I can’t say enough about our school system. Superintendent of Schools Dr. [Dianne] Kelly was, in fact, my math teacher at Revere High. I was in one of her first classes when she came to Revere High from Savio.”

John and Leanne Stamatopoulos have three children, Bella, a 2024 Revere High graduate who is a sophomore on the pre-law track at Centre College in Kentucky, Gemma, a senior at Revere High, and Kosta, a sophomore at Revere High.

Interestingly, Bella, who is majoring in politics, was an intern last summer with Claudia Correa, chief of staff in Mayor Keefe’s office.

Followers of Revere High sports will immediately recognize John and Leanne’s daughter Gemma’s name and her grand and scholarly portfolio. She is arguably one of the high school’s most outstanding athletes of all time, breaking several RHS records in track. She has qualified for nationals in the 600 and in the relay. Gemma’s future is exceedingly bright, having received a prestigious Posse Foundation Scholarship to attend Union College, a highly regarded liberal arts school in Schenectady, New York. The reigning Greater Boston League MVP in field hockey and track, Gemma will be continuing her athletic career at Union.

“She amazes me. You tell her she can’t do something, and then she goes after it,” said Leanne proudly.

Welcomed to a stellar leadership team

Leanne becomes a member of the mayor’s team in the corner office that includes Chief of Staff Claudia Correa, Communications Associate Taylor Giuffre-Catalano, and Aide to the Mayor Rose Burns.

“I’m so impressed by the team Mayor Keefe has assembled,” said Stamatopoulos. “I have so much to learn from them. It has been such a great experience thus far. Everyone at City Hall has been amazing.”

Keefe said that Stamatopoulos has been an asset to the administration since her arrival a month ago.

“Leanne has already shown her eagerness in the role and is using her years of experience multitasking in the private sector,” said Keefe. “She is customer-service driven while maintaining the core communications of the office with decorum and respect.”

Stamatopoulos recalled how impressed she was upon meeting Keefe and his wife, Jennifer, during their mutual volunteer work in the Revere Pop Warner Football and Cheer organization. Keefe was elected as Ward 4 councillor and served as acting mayor for six months before being elected to a four-year term as mayor on November 7, 2023.

Looking back at the point in her life right after college when she was considering a move to a larger, metropolitan city, Stamatopoulos offered, “Staying in Revere and raising my family here was one of the best decisions we ever made… I’m so amazed at how far our city has come through the years.”

Life is about a series of decisions. Leanne Stamatopoulos believes her decision to leave the field of retail and accept a position in the mayor’s office was the right call.

“I’m really pleased, happy, and reassured that I made the right decision,” said Stamatopoulos.