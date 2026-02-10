There’s still Nothing like the Olympics

The Olympic Games, even in our age of cynicism, divisive social media, and AI, remains an event that is unparalleled in our world today.

We still get chills when we watch the opening ceremonies of an Olympics, and we did so once again when the great Andrea Bocelli was singing from the stadium in Milan as the Olympic Torch passed by.

The Winter Olympics have a special place in our hearts thanks to our youthful memories of heroes such as American figure skaters Peggy Fleming and Dorothy Hamill, or the great French skier Jean-Claude Killy, who became the first international sports superstar in the age of mass media.

And who can forget the Miracle on Ice, when the 1980 men’s hockey team, captained by our own Mike Eruzione, defeated the heavily-favored Soviet Union en route to winning the gold medal, a feat that was labeled the top sporting achievement of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated?

Prior to 1990, the Olympic Games were a proxy for the Cold War between the Free World and the bloc of countries behind the Iron Curtain of Communism. Fortunately, those days are ancient history, and we can cheer for all of the athletes and celebrate their achievements regardless of what country they represent.

On the other hand, we still find ourselves rooting for Team U.S.A. Watching these young men and women, who have sacrificed so much to reach the Olympic stage, provides inspiration for all of us, especially when they are wearing the Red, White, and Blue.

We hope that all of our readers will be able to find the time to enjoy these 2026 Winter Olympics. They are with us for only a short two weeks, and will not be back for another four years.