Half the fun of being a fan of a team that has reached the Super Bowl is the build-up to game day. It’s two weeks of non-stop media coverage that eventually climaxes with all of the parties and get-togethers that fans and non-fans alike enjoy.

As one friend put it, “I’m really not a football fan, but I always have looked forward to the Super Bowl parties and getting together with friends.”

But the other half of the equation is the hope of your team winning it all.

So for Patriots’ fans this past Sunday, the outcome of the game was a real downer. The Pats never were really in it; they were outmanned in every respect by a superior Seattle team from the opening kick-off.

For long-time New England fans, the contest resurrected long-forgotten memories of the epic Super Bowl defeat to the Chicago Bears 40 years ago.

Only time will tell whether Drake Maye will be the Tony Eason — or the Tom Brady — of this generation.

Still, just getting to the Super Bowl proved to be quite a ride for Pats’ fans with the hope, despite Sunday’s final score, of better things to come in the years ahead.