Obituaries 02-11-2026

Nancy Jean Carnazzo

She lived a life defined by love, kindness and devotion to her family

Nancy Jean Carnazzo, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 7, at the age of 79.

She was born on July 19, 1946, in Somerville, MA., and lived a life defined by love, kindness, and devotion to her family. She had a warm heart, a generous spirit, and a way of making those around her feel welcomed and cared for.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie, whom she loved deeply and carried in her heart always.

She is survived by her devoted son, Paul, along with her grandchildren Paul Carnazzo Jr., Anthony Carnazzo, Michael VanValkenberg, and Morgan VanValkenberg, and great-grandchildren Emily, Arya, and Ayden, as well as extended family members and many friends who will remember her for her strength, compassion, and enduring love.

Nancy Carnazzo’s presence brought comfort and warmth to those who knew her, and her memory will continue to live on in the lives she touched.

Memorial services are currently being arranged. Family and friends will be notified once the details have been finalized.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

Emma Cappello

Her long life was truly a testament to a life well lived

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, February 11th from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals. 262 Beach St. Revere for Emma B. (Larsen) Cappello who died on Thursday. February 5th at Seasons of Danvers following a long illness. She was in her 102nd year. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, February 12th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Emma was born on March 5, 1924 in Boston to her late parents, Charles and Blanche (Neveaux) Larsen. She was one of eight children raised and educated in the Jeffries Point section of East Boston. She was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1942. Following high school, Emma began working at the New England Tel and Tel as a Dial Administrator, a career that would span over 35 years.

In her later years, after she was married to her husband, John “Cappy” Cappello, she and her husband moved to Bridgewater and then later to Rowley. Together they owned and operated their business, Beech Tree Stables & Tack Shop in Rowley. They also were the original founders of the Rowley Riding & Driving Club, also in Rowley. Emma had a deep love and passion for horses and for riding them. She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW in Whitman.

Emma was a social butterfly, especially in large groups and she enjoyed being around people. She took great pleasure in coordinating dances and trail rides, as well as horse shows.

Besides her busy social life, Emma enjoyed the simple things in life such as painting and reading. Her long life was truly a testament of a life well lived and she loved her family and friends along the way.

She was the beloved wife of the late John R. “Cappy” Cappello and the stepmother of Kelly LaCava and her husband, Gene of Hull; the cherished sister of Richard Larsen and his companion, Paula Zajac of Revere, who she lived with for many years and the late Helen Woodside, Charles, Clarence, Arthur, Norman and Francis Larsen. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave. Salem, MA 01970. For online condolences please visit: www.verttucciosmithvazza.com

Mary Ann Northrup

Her love for her family was profound

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, February 9th in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere, for Mary Ann (Russo) Northrup who died peacefully on Wednesday, February 4 with her loving family by her side. She was 94 years old. A Funeral Service and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett followed the visitation.

Mary Ann was born on July 28, 1931 in Boston to her late parents, Charles and Anna (DeLeo) Russo. She was one of three children raised in East Boston before the family relocated to Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1950. Mary Ann married her love, Robert M. Northrup, on November 14, 1953. The couple remained in Revere and together raised their three children.

Being a mother and homemaker was something that Mary Ann was very proud of. Her love for her family was profound, and she did it all with love.

She returned to the workforce later in life and worked as an administrative assistant in a local nursing home. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and was involved in the PTA, the Women’s Auxiliary at the Mottola Post and the St. Mary’s Church Women’s Club. Her favorite and happiest time was spent with her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann’s family was the absolute center of her heart and soul.

The beloved wife of 36 years of the late Robert M. Northrup and the loving mother of Robert C. Northrup, Sr. and his wife, Dawn of Saugus, Richard M. Northrup and his late wife, Christine of Boxford, and Ann Marie Northrup and her partner, Charles Holland of Revere; the cherished grandmother of Robert C. Northrup, Jr. and his wife, Heather of Dracut, Ronald A. Northrup and his wife, Erica of Revere, Ross M. Northrup and his fiancé, Madison Symes of Salem, of Haverhill, Krystle M. Northrup and her husband. Mark of Daytona Beach, FL., Caryn M. Northrup of South? Peabody, and Richard M. Norhtrup, Jr. of Boxford; the treasured great grandmother of Robert III, John, Kayden, Damian, Evangeline;’ the dear sister of Joseph R. Russo and his wife, Joan of Palm Beach, FL., Charles R. Russo and his late wife,

Barbara; the treasured aunt of Charles J. Russo of Naples,FL., Nancy LaCivita of Revere and the late Laura Russo – Gagliardi.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.

For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.