Families of Women Who Died in Belize Hotel File Lawsuit

Staff Report

The families of three Revere women who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Belize resort last winter have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the families of Wafae El-Arar, 26, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, and Imane Mallah, 24, allege that there was a “catastrophic failure of safety systems” at the resort.

The three women were discovered by staff at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, Belize on Feb. 22, 2025.

The families of the women are seeking $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that Royal Kahal didn’t investigate warnings from previous hotel guests who reported carbon monoxide exposure, and that the women’s suite did not have a carbon monoxide detector.

“We are still trying to process the unimaginable,” their families said in a statement Tuesday. “Our daughters and sisters left for vacation and never came home. The disbelief has not faded, and neither has the pain.”

In addition to the resort and its owner and managers, the company that manufactured the water heater and the contractors who installed it; and Expedia, and the travel website the three women used to book their vacation are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.