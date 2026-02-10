City Hosts Public Meeting on How to Open a Business in Revere

Story & Photos by Marianne Salza

The City of Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development held its first of four How to Open a Business in Revere information sessions, expected to be offered quarterly during the 2026 fiscal year. Mayor Keefe’s initiative is in response to concerns from residents in need of support through the long process of opening a business.

“We’re excited about people wanting to invest in the place that we call home. Whether it’s where you rest your head at night, or where you spend most of your day trying to provide for your family, we are here to help,” exclaimed Mayor Patrick Keefe.

As a former worker in the hospitality industry and a small business operator, Mayor Keefe is familiar with the stresses and complexities of running a business. Growing up, his family owned two small businesses in Revere, one of which where Mayor Keefe would prepare salads and pizzas, and wash dishes as a young boy.

“There is a myriad of questions and intricacies,” Mayor Keefe admitted. “We want to start with a good partnership.”

Many attendants of the February 3 gathering at Revere City Hall expressed interest in opening businesses within the next 12 months, and had the opportunity to meet representatives from Inspectional Services, the Fire Department, Zoning, and more.

The expert panel of city officials, licensers, financers, and planners can provide advice to community members, offering resources, facts, and suggestions to help their businesses thrive. The Revere Chamber of Commerce will also be providing complimentary office hours at Revere City Hall to help with the process.

“Opening a business – whether it’s an accounting firm, a law practice, a restaurant, or a hair salon – is exciting,” Mayor Keefe emphasized. “It’s important to us that you’re successful. We want to lift you up.”

Mayor Keefe and consultants of the Department of Planning and Community Development team stressed approaching a committee member to ensure one is familiar with the requirements and is in possession of the correct permitting before signing a lease, buying property, or beginning construction.

“It’s important for a person who wants to start a business here to have all the information related because there are obstacles and problems, while paying thousands of dollars,” shared Juan D. Jaramillo, owner of Broadway businesses, Sofis Tech and Royale Kitchen & Bar. “There are a lot of immigrants – especially when we are from Latin America, which I can speak to – who are not used to this process. Sometimes we just open a business, put up a sign, and that’s it. It’s done.”

Jaramillo directed entrepreneurs to members like business liaison, John Festa, who is the first person one should contact at Revere City Hall when planning to open a business. Festa and his family have been successful entrepreneurs for generations, and helped build the City of Revere.

“We want you to feel comfortable with our team and express three components: we’re here to help you and provide information, have long-term sustainability if you have a business already open, and our team is here for you at any point in time,” said Festa. “We want to make sure that you know everything needed to move your business forward. We’re going to make that happen. We do care.”

Call (781) 286-8181, extension 20329 or email John Festa at [email protected] to learn more about the How to Open a Business in Revere initiative. Multilingual brochure guides are available at Revere City Hall or by visiting www.Revere.org/SmallBusiness.