RMV Reminds Residents that TSA Fees for Flying without a REAL ID or Passport Now in Effect

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that they must present a federally approved form of identification, such as a REAL ID driver’s license, a REAL ID identification card, or a valid U.S. passport, when proceeding through airport security for domestic flights. A full list of TSA acceptable documents is available here.

Massachusetts currently has over 65% adoption statewide with over 3.67 million residents possessing a REAL ID. Residents do not need to wait until their current license or ID expires and may renew up to one year before the printed expiration date.

As of February 1, travelers arriving at the airport without a federally approved ID will be required to enroll in the TSA’s Confirm ID program. To enroll, travelers will be directed to provide information for identity verification. The verification takes between 10 – 30 minutes and costs $45 covering 10 days of travel.

“We want everyone to be able to get through airport security as quickly and smoothly as possible. For that reason, we are encouraging residents to check that they have a REAL ID available for future travel including school vacations or spring and summer travel,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Residents can visit the Mass.Gov/REALID website to learn what documents are required and plan ahead to gather their documents before their in-person appointment.”

Individuals who need to apply for a REAL ID are required to do so through an in-person appointment which can be scheduled through the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/myRMV, or at Northeast.aaa.com for AAA members.

Travelers should plan ahead to request and obtain certified documents if needed, schedule an in-person appointment, and allow three weeks after the appointment for receipt of the REAL ID by mail. The REAL ID typically arrives within 10 – 14 business days.

The following is more information on the fees, required documents, and renewal options:

REAL ID Fees

REAL ID fees are the same as fees for standard noncompliant credentials are below. Renewals can be done up to a year ahead of the printed expiration date:

?•?Driver’s license renewal (standard or REAL ID): $50

?•?Mass ID renewal: $25

?•?REAL ID upgrade prior to expiration: $25

?•?Customers with a stay in the U.S. of less than five years pay a prorated fee

Required Original or Certified Documents

To obtain a REAL ID, customers must bring original or certified versions of the following:

?•?Proof of lawful presence

?•?Two proofs of Massachusetts residency

?•?Proof of a full Social Security Number

Name Changes

Residents who have changed their name since the issuance of their lawful presence document must also bring legal proof of the name change, such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree, or court order. The RMV recommends gathering documents well in advance to avoid delays.

Renewal Options

Customers may renew their license or ID up to one year before the printed expiration date. Those who already hold a REAL ID compliant credential may renew online, provided they have not changed their name or hold a limited term REAL ID.

Additional Information

?•?Information on REAL ID requirements, visit Mass.Gov/REALID

?•?General RMV services, visit Mass.Gov/RMV

?•?TSA identification guidelines, visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

?•?TSA Confirm ID Program, visit: TSA.Gov

Mayoral executive assistant Linda DeMaio honored at retirement party

Cary Shuman Photos

Linda DeMaio, executive assistant and scheduler in the Office of Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, was honored at a surprise retirement party Jan. 30 at Fine Line restaurant.

DeMaio has been an integral member of Mayor Keefe’s administrative team at City Hall. DeMaio previously served in the office of former Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“It’s been a pleasure building Revere’s place in the region with two wonderful mayors and working with a terrific staff serving the residents of Revere,” said DeMaio.

Following the lead of the popular mayor, DeMaio and her colleagues in the mayor’s office are appreciated for their professionalism and dedication in the execution of their day-to-day responsibilities.

Mayor Keefe praised DeMaio for her outstanding work for the past decade.

“Linda has been the glue to the mayor’s office for over 10 years serving two mayors,” said Keefe. “She is possibly the most dependable and disciplined associate I have had the pleasure of working with. I’m excited that she can step away from the day-to-day and enjoy the fruits of her years of dedicated employment not just with the City of Revere, but also with other large firms like Hilton Corporation. I look forward to hearing about her family and trips planned. Linda is now family to me so I’m grateful to have developed a professional and personal relationship with her these last three years.”

“Congratulations, Linda, we love you,” concluded Keefe in his tribute to DeMaio.