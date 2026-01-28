Revere Sings Returns

Showcase of student talent, and community spirit a success

Special to the Journal

It was standing-room only at Revere High School on Tuesday, January 13, for the annual Revere Sings concert, the district’s yearly vocal concert that showcases choirs from different grade levels. Family members, teachers, and community supporters packed RHS’s auditorium for the district-wide celebration of music and student talent.

Over 300 students from all of Revere’s schools, including elementary, middle, and high schools, took part in the concert— showing not only their vocal skills but also teamwork, dedication, and the joy of performing together. One of the concert highlights was the different choirs singing various songs, accompanied by the talented Marilyn Whipple on piano.

Kelly Williams, the Director of Fine Arts at Revere Public Schools, praised the students and teachers who made the event happen.

“We are so proud of the students who are representing their schools and thankful for the help that principals, teachers, and staff have given to make their participation possible,” Williams said. “This kind of teamwork is what makes an event like Revere Sings really stand out.”

The concert’s high attendance showed how close-knit the Revere school community is and how much families value arts education as an important part of a well-rounded learning experience.

Williams stressed that the effects of the night went beyond the music.

“Things like this are a strong reminder of how the arts can change people’s lives and how strong our community is,” she said. “They bring together students, families, and teachers in a way that few other things can.”

However, Williams said the concert would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Revere High School music teacher Nicole Furrier, who planned and organized the event for the second year in a row. Furrier teaches Intro to Voice/Choir, Voice 9, Piano, and Music Production at RHS. She is also one of the after-school Pop Ensemble leaders and musical directors for the high school’s musical production.

“Nicole’s professional practice goal is to collaborate with colleagues by planning and implementing our family and community events,” said Williams. “She grounds her teaching practice in providing students opportunities to perform and be part of their community. Nicole is in her third year with the district, and her dedication to our students is inspirational.”

Furrier added, “I am incredibly proud of all of the hard work our students and teachers put into this concert. It was a beautiful night of music showcasing the vocal talent in our city. Younger students had the opportunity to see what their future as singers will look like as they continue their journey on the high school stage. My high school groups performed at several elementary schools and nursing homes in Revere earlier in the semester, and it was great to see their songs take new life onstage in front of a packed audience. Choral music is alive and well in Revere!”