License Comm. restores Closing Hours to 2 a.m. for Two Establishments

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, January 21, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and members Liliana Monroy and Daniel Occena.

The commissioners had a full agenda, with most of the 65-minute session consumed by continued hearings from last month pertaining to five establishments regarding allegations of violations of their liquor licenses.

Prior to those hearings, the commissioners took up a few routine matters,

‘The first item on the agenda was an application from Blessed Mother of the Morning Star at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue (Ralph DeCicco, event manager) for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License on Saturday, March 21, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance for parishioners and friends. The expected attendance is 95.

A representative appeared on behalf of the church. He told the commissioners that the church has been holding this event for many years and this year’s will be similar to those in the past. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next iem was an application from Romero Jimenez Corp., d/b/a Olympia Market,, 5 Atlantic Avenue (David Jimenez, manager) for a Common Victualler License. There was no requested seating and the requested hours are Sunday–Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mr. Jimenez appeared on his own behalf and explained that paninis, salads, and juices will be available for sale. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The third item was an application from Santa Fe Burrito Grill Revere, LLC, d/b/a Santa Fe Burrito Grill, 60 VFW Parkway, (Carlos Echavarria, manager) for an All Alcohol Restaurant License. The requested seating is to remain at 33 inside and 16 outside and the requested hours of operation are to remain on Sunday (10 a.m –9 p.m.) and Monday–Saturday (11 a.m.–10 p.m.). The requested entertainment is Radio.

Mr. Echavarria appeared on his own behalf. Mr. Echavarria, who is director of operations for the company, which has locations in other areas, said he will be the on-site manager for the Revere location. He explained that his business would like to sell beer and margaritas similar to his other locations around the state.

The fourth Item was an application from Diana Cardona (event manager), 108 Beach Street, for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License to be exercised in a room at 108 Beach Street (the Revere History Museum) on January 31, 2026, from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for a cancer survivor who is a singer. The expected number of attendees is 30.

Ms. Cardona explained that the young female singer, who is a cancer survivor, would like to give a concert as a thank-you to her friends and family for all of their support. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commissioners then turned their attention to the continued hearings.

First up was Lupita Revere, LLC, d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue, Erasmo A. Guevara, manager, into allegations of “disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, and violation of on-premises license law.”

The commission voted two months ago to roll back Lupita’s closing hours to 1 a.m. (from 2 a.m.) after numerous area residents had complained of loud and unruly gatherings of Lupita’s patrons in the street at closing time.

Attorney Jim Cipoletta represented Lupita’s. He said that the establishment has submitted a certification of completion of a training course by the management and staff regarding the handling of unruly patrons.

“So what is your security plan for patrons who have been disruptive to the neighbors who leave the business at closing?” asked Occena.

Fernando Tavares, a member of Lupita’s security team, explained that patrons are now being held inside and are being taken out in increments,, instead of being released all at once, until their Ubers arrive, and are being moved down the sidewalk towards the beach, rather than being allowed to stand in one place.

“We didn’t really have a plan in place previously, but now we have one,” said Tavares, who said that the crowds have been much less since the closing hours have been rolled back to 1:00.

“Now that you know what the problem is, I think you deserve an opportunity to give it a chance,” said Monroy.

Occena also pointed out that the establishment may be as much as $12,000 in arrears for payment of its police details. Occena then questioned whether a mandatory police detail on Fridays and Saturdays should be necessary going forward.

However, Selevitch said that if the closing hours are restored to 2:00, then the police details should still be required on Fridays and Saturdays. Cipoletta agreed with that requirement.

The commission then voted to restore Luptita’s hours to a 2:00 a.m. closing with the requirements of police details on weekend nights and that all arrearages be paid forthwith.

“If the neighbors start complaining again, we’ll be back here. The neighbors deserve to get their sleep and not be subject to the mayhem in the street,” said Selevitch.

The next item on the agenda pertained to Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp., d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue, Claudia Isabel Cabrera, manager, “into disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, violation of on-premises license law.”

Ms.Cabrera voluntarily had agreed at the last meeting to roll her establishment’s hours back to 1:00 a.m., rather than hire a police detail.

However, no one from Las Vega appeared at the hearing and the commissioners let the 1:00 a.m. closing remain in place.

The third hearing pertained to R K & E Corp., d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue, “into disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, and violation of on-premises license law.”

Atty. Cipoletta also represented this establishment. One of the issues that had arisen at the previous hearing pertained to a rear fire safety door that was being opened from the inside by patrons, who were allowing-in underaged drinkers.

Selevitch noted that the commission had received a letter from BK’s indicating that a new security door had been installed.

“Have you taken any other steps to mitigate the other stuff we had discussed?” Selevitch asked.

Cipoletta informed the board that a new security plan has been formulated to deal with unruly patrons who were walking out with alcoholic beverages and creating disturbances at closing. He also said BK’s has addressed the problem of a lack of a designated manager.

As to the latter issue, Robert Kelly, the owner of the establishment, said he will be the manager of record when he is on-site, and there will be a person designated as the assistant manager when Mr. Kelly is not on the premises.

Cipoletta informed the members that the BK’s staff has undergone a training session to deal with unruly patrons and other patron-related issues.

“It is very encouraging to see that such a detailed plan is in place now,” said Occena.

“If you implement this plan and stick with it, I think you will do well,” said Selevitch, to which Monroy added, “I’m really impressed with this plan.”

The commissioners then voted to restore BK’s hours back to 2:00 a.m.

The fourth continued hearing pertained to KST Corporation, d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge

78 Revere Beach Boulevard, Kerry Tunstall, manager, “into disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, violation of on-premises license law.”

Although the commission did not roll back the establishment’s hours at last month’s hearing, the members voted to table the matter for 30 days “pending a management plan for the parking lot.”

However, no one from Bill Ash’s appeared, and the members did not discuss the matter after Selevitch — who had opposed reducing the closing hours to 1:00 a.m. last month — said, “This is another continuation and we do not see anyone here, so we will not address anything.”

The fifth continued hearing pertained to Lumina Lounge, LLC, d/b/a Lumina Lounge

63 Revere Beach Boulevard, Omar Preciado, manager, “into disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, violation of on-premises license law, and assault.”

The commission did not take any action last month, but ordered Lumina’s to come up with a management plan to address the violations.

Atty. Gabriela D’Ambrosio represented Lumina’s. She presented a management plan to the commission and briefly summarized the highlights. “We have taken the concerns seriously and have instituted meaningful operational changes,” said D’Ambrosio.

“It looks like a very comprehensive plan and addresses a lot of the issues we had discussed,” said Selevitch, though Monroy noted that there had been three additional police reports since the December hearing,

The commissioners voted to take no action, though Selevitch warned, “But if we do get complaints and the plan is not adhered to, we will be back here.”

The commission received three communications during the past month.

1. Advisory from the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal concerning the use of sparklers and pyrotechnics in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and discotheques.

2. Notice from the Revere Fire Department of a failed inspection at the site of Atlantic Auto Body, Inc.

3. Notification of business closure from Hakki Corp. d/b/a Pizza Days.

The commission issued the following license renewals:

Common Victualler:

Ambros Foods, LLC d/b/a Pizza Hut #37230, 5A Everett St

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

Diya, LLC d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Road

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Pkwy

Dritta Foods, LLC d/b/a Nick’s Place, 64 Revere Beach Blvd

El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere St

F & J Juice Bar Café, Inc., 76 Shirley Ave

Fair Price Market, Inc., 1470 North Shore Road

G.F. Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Taco Bell, 339 Squire Road

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Starbucks, 400 Ocean Avenue

Los Hornitos, LLC, 2 Park Ave

Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway

Mystic Coffee House Corp., 90A Shirley Avenue

Nonni’s Pizza, LLC, d/b/a Nonni’s Pizza, 750 Washington Ave

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Sainte Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Deli, 750 Washington Ave

Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Ave

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Target Corporation d/b/a Target Store T-1942, 36 Furlong Dr

The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway

Torretta’s Bakery & Café, LLC, 652 Winthrop Ave

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Rd

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Dr

Entertainment:

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Pkwy

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Ave

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Parking Lot:

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

Park N Co d/b/a Park N, 44 Railroad Street

Rockwal Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road

Innholder Hotel:

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

Lixi Hospitality Revere, Inc. d/b/a Springhill Suites Boston Logan Airport Revere Beach, 400 Ocean Avenue

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Rd

Commonwealth Auto Body, Inc. d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Hwy

Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway

Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway

Noah Autobody Repair & Sales, Inc., 1095 Broadway

Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Rd

Wonderland Auto, Inc. d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Rd

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

The Bikers Outfitter, Inc., 1039 Broadway

Lodging House:

Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Ave

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for February 18.