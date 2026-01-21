Revere Public Schools honor ReverendDr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughstudent voices and community reflection

Special to the Journal

Revere Public Schools honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a tribute video that brought together students and community leaders to honor the civil rights leader’s life, legacy, and call to action. The video shows students from elementary, middle, and high schools reading parts of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. It shows how dedicated the district is to education, fairness, and unity.

The theme for this year’s observance was “Mission Possible II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way,” which emphasized that Dr. King’s dream was more than just a moment in history; it remains a mission today. The tribute showed how Dr. King’s teachings are still vital in schools and communities all over Revere. The tribute achieved this through reflections, historical context, and student participation.

Achazia Jacques from the Susan B. Anthony School, Kepler Celamy from Revere High School, Gweneth Maillard from CityLab High School, Jelayah Romero Rivera from Hill Elementary School, Gianna Luu from Lincoln Elementary School, and Dwayne Kighelema from Garfield Middle School read from Dr. King’s speech, which were the main part of the video, linking the past and the present.

The tribute began with a message from Superintendent Dianne Kelly, Ed.D. She said that education was at the heart of Dr. King’s vision for justice. Kelly quoted King’s words: “Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.” She stressed that it is the district’s job to make sure that every student has access to high-quality instruction, meaningful academic and social-emotional supports, and ways to succeed.

Kelly said in the video, “As educators and leaders, it is our job to break down barriers that have historically limited opportunity and replace them with systems based on fairness, belonging, and high expectations for everyone.”

Patrick Keefe, the mayor of Revere, talked about Dr. King’s leadership during times of national unrest. He said that King’s commitment to nonviolence helped bring together a country that was divided. Keefe told people to focus on what we have in common instead of what makes us different, especially in a time when social media and division are so strong.

“Days like today make us think about what we have in common,” Keefe said, “and how can we support each other and live as one?”

Politicians also linked Dr. King’s legacy to the history of Massachusetts. State Senator Lydia Edwards stressed how important it is to remember that we are all human, especially when we are having difficult conversations.

State Representative Jessica Giannino spoke from the Massachusetts State House and talked about Dr. King’s speech to the legislature in 1965 and his protest in Boston for equal housing and education. Giannino pointed out that King’s leadership had a direct impact on state policy. For instance, shortly after his visit, lawmakers passed laws designed to address racial imbalances in education. Giannino asked the people of the community to honor that legacy by showing love, respect, and taking action.

Jacqueline Monterroso, the vice chair of the School Committee, talked about how important it is to involve all stakeholders in the decision-making process. She talked about community forums, translation services, and outreach efforts as ways to make sure that families, students, and teachers can have a say in district decisions, such as those about middle school placement and changes to policies.

The video mixed student readings of “I Have a Dream” with thoughts from leaders, driving home the point that real change needs everyone to work together. The tribute ended with a call to action, reminding people that communities can make progress by choosing empathy over indifference, unity over division, and service over silence. The video can be viewed on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7W7FFz9L2Rk