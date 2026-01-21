Obituaries 1-21-26

Susanna M. (Gill) Austin

Retired librarian

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Susanna M. (Gill) Austin, who passed away peacefully on January 16th at 82 years old. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 12 noon, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Susanna was born on June 18, 1943 in Revere and was the daughter of William F. and Mary A. (Leone) Gill. She worked for many years as a librarian at Parlin Memorial Library in Everett until her retirement. Susanna was devoted to her faith, and she dedicated over 20 years serving as a Eucharistic Minister at the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Revere and St. Agnes Church in Arlington.

The beloved wife of the late Richard L.W. Austin, she was the cherished sister of the late Clare L. Gill and special cousin to John Gill and his late wife, Stephanie of Hudson, MA along with several other loving cousins and the dear friend of Gilmara Franca, Antonia Quinonez and the late Loretta Kandreas.

Donations in her memory made be made to the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, c/o Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 8403 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

William A. “Bill” King, Jr.

His warmth and generosity touched everyone he met.

William “Bill” King, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2026, with his daughter, Dianna and her husband, Eric at his side.

Born on September 13, 1948, Bill was the devoted son of the late William “Bill” King of Revere and Eunice “Bunny” (Olsen) King. He was preceded in death by his son, William “Billy” King III, a loving son who brought joy to all who knew him.

Bill worked for many years at Winthrop Hospital and later served as supervisor of housekeeping at Melrose Wakefield Hospital, where he retired after many dedicated years of service.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Dianna and her husband, Eric; his treasured grandchildren, Gregory, Olivia, Alex and his wife, Ali; his sisters, Meredith and her husband, Kevin and Barbara and her husband, Paul , his aunt, Virginia and many extended family members.

A devoted son, father and proud grandfather, Bill’s greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren. He also enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, visiting the racetrack and spending time at the 621 restaurant with his lifelong friend, Bill “Sully” before his illness.

Known for his kindness, gentle humor and willingness to help anyone, Bill’s warmth and generosity touched everyone he met.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Sunday, January 25th from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 2 p.m.?

Theresa J. Harris

The quintessential “Nonni” to everyone, she was very devoted to her faith and kept God close to her

Family and friends attended vising hours on Monday, January 19th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St.. Revere for Theresa J. “Terri” (Imbrescia) Harris who died on Tuesday, January 13th at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with her family by her side following a brief illness. She was 90 years old.

A funeral was conducted on Tuesday, January 20th from the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 12 noon in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St. ,Revere. Interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Terri, as she was affectionately known, was born on May 1,1935 in Boston to her late parents, Philip and Carmella (Cataldo) Imbrescia. She was one of seven children, Her roots began in Chelsea and the family later moved to Revere. Terri was educated in both Chelsea and Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1954.

Terri married her husband, Wayne Harris and the couple settled in Chelsea where they would begin their own family. They moved to East Boston in 1968. Terri was a proud and loving mother of five children. She was completely devoted to her family providing a home filled with love, her wonderful cooking was an extraordinary example of hard work.

Terri began working as a waitress at an East Boston hotel now known as Marriott Courtyard for over 45+ years. Terri and the family later moved to Revere, and she welcomed 14 grandchildren in her life and was later blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.

Terri was the quintessential “Nonni” to everyone. She was fully engaged with her grandchildren and all of their friends as well. Terri enjoyed cooking many wonderful meals and her pizzagaina was legendary. She enjoyed shopping for almost anything, was an avid bingo player at several area churches and watching her game shows were a daily ritual. Terri also was a woman who was very devoted to her faith, and she kept God close to her. Terri was truly a woman who was courageously strong, suffering many close losses in her life. The one and only thing that truly defined this wonderful woman was her family, they meant the world to her, and she meant the world to all of them.

The beloved wife of the late Wayne W. Harris, Sr., she was the loving mother of Violet Harris of East Boston, Wayne W. Harris, Jr. and his wife, Madeline of Saugus, Christine Edwards and her husband, Richard of Saugus, and the late Rose Demers and Carmella Houghton and her husband, Wayne, the cherished Nonni of Tracey Harris, Richard “Buff” Demers and his wife, Hannah, Theresa Sasso and her husband, Matthew, Wayne W. Harris, III and his wife, Joanne,? Christine Edwards, Carla Petruzziello and her husband, Marco, Christopher “Chico” Harris and his wife, April, Terri-ann “Tia” Harris, Victoria Gayhart and wife, Jennfier Gayhart, and the late Edward Harris, Stacey Houghton, Violet Edwards, Crystal Edwards and Tiffany Edwards. She is the treasured great nonni of Lauren, Angelina, Juliana, Christian, Alexis, Liliana, Jayden, Lucia, Briana, Richie, Adriana, Alessia, Jordyn, Jaxson, Gemma, John and Christopher; the very dear sister of the late Caroline Kousiss, Nunzio Imbrescia, Concetta Nazzarian, Lucy Koval, Joseph Imbrescia and Rosemarie Bauman.

She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Terri’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Bartholomew “Bart” Tripoli

Longtime owner of Jay Cleaners on Broadway

“Bart” passed away on Thursday, January 8th surrounded by the presence and love of his family following an unexpected illness. He was 81 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 12th in St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Bartholomew, born to his late parents Pietro and Maria (San Fillippo) Tripoli, was affectionately known as Bart. He was a native of Salemi, Sicily where he was born, raised, and educated. He came to the United States in 1966, settling with family in Revere. A year later, he married the love of his life, Rosalyn (Grassa) on December 3, 1967. The couple remained in Revere where they began their life and family together. Bart was a proud and loving father to his two daughters, Lisa and Diane.

As a young man, Bart possessed an incredible work ethic. Anything he did, he mastered. He worked as a tile setter for many years before taking over Jay Cleaners on Broadway in Revere. He built a wonderful business for himself and his family. Bart loved what he did, and it never seemed like work to him. Over the span of his business of 45 years, he made countless friends and customers that were like family.

Family meant everything to Bart. His children and grandchildren were the center of his heart. He provided a wonderful life for his family and they spent summers at their beach house in Dennisport, Cape Cod, where they were always together making memories.

Bart participated in several hobbies, such as bocce, bowling, pickleball, playing cards, and gardening. He had a particular love for cribbage, which he often played with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling extensively, particularly going back to Italy to see his family. He was the best at what he did, whether it was as a dry cleaner, bocce player, gardener, husband, father, or Nonno.

The beloved husband of 58 years to Rosalyn (Grassa) Tripoli of Revere, he was the loving father of Lisa Holmes and her husband, Stephen and Diane Cassinello and her husband, Christopher of Revere; the Nonno of Brianna Chiarelli and her husband, Jonathan, Nicholas Holmes, Sophia Holmes, Kyle Holmes, Nina Cassinello, Emma Cassinello and Ava Cassinello, as well as his great granddaughter, Mia Chiarelli; the dear brother of Vito, Nicolo, Richard, and Maria

Tripoli. He was the treasured cousin of Rosemary Candelora. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He will be incredibly missed by all.

Francine M. DiMaria

She was Ma, Grandma and a force of nature with a wide circle of friends

Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Francine M. (Renfroe) DiMaria, 75, on January 11th, 2026. Francine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 9th, 1950, in Boston, she was the daughter of Mary Renfroe and Kenneth Liddell and a lifelong resident of Revere.

A proud animal lover, Francine’s life was immeasurably enriched by the playful antics and unwavering devotion of her four-legged companions. Proud bartender of 50 plus years at various places, including Suffolk Downs. Other places that were graced by her presence included Schrafft Candy, Digital Equipment Corporation, The Wharf and Revere Beach bars. She enjoyed being involved in the Revere community, serving as a crossing guard. She loved caring for and babysitting many family friends over the years. She was an avid bingo player, loved spending time at Revere Beach and attending family events.

Francine is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie DiMaria Gallotto and her son-in-law, Daniel Gallotto of Saugus and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Bianca, Alexis and Gianna. She is also survived by her former husband, Tony, his wife, MaryLou, and their daughters, Danielle and Deena. She was the cherished aunt of Andre, AnneMarie, Francine, Amy, Vito and Stephen; beloved sister-in-law of Marie, Anna, and Paula; adored daughter-in-law of the late Salvatore and Anna. She was predeceased by her daughter, Angela, nephew, Eric and her dear sisters, Marjorie and Yvette Renfroe.

She was a force of nature, with a wide circle of friends. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Sunday, January 18th and her Funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Monday, January 19th followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment private.?

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

