Happy Day Nursery School founder, Carole Smith, retires after 44 years

By Marianne Salza

Carole Smith has felt like a guardian angel has been watching over Happy Day Nursery School for four decades. On January 1, 2026, after 44 years of shaping the little minds of nearly 2,000 students, the director has retired, transferring ownership to Maria Waldron, who has been working alongside her for the past seven years.

“I decided to retire because I was going to become a grandmother, and I wanted to spend more time with my family,” explained Smith, who originally planned on closing the school upon her retirement.

She is grateful to be passing on her business to a trusted friend who shares the value of forming relationships with children, their families, and the staff.

“I’m very happy now that it’s going to go on and be the same program with a new owner who’s fabulous, who knows everything about it, all the families, and has similar philosophies that I have about early childhood education,” assured Smith. “It’s very important to me.”

Happy Day, located at 291 Park Avenue, Revere, focuses on creating a positive, fun, and loving learning environment for preschool children’s foundational school experience.

“I run into parents all the time. They’ll stop me and say, ‘Ms. Carole, my son loves school because he started at Happy Day and loved it,’” beamed Smith, who is delighted when former students share that they are still friends with their Happy Day buddies. “I’ve seen generations of students. It’s crazy when people call me up and say, ‘I went to Happy Day, and I want my son or daughter to come there now.’”

While holding two jobs, Smith opened Happy Day with a business loan following graduation in 1982 in partnership with her college friend, Dianne Misci, who co-owned the business with her for 20 years. Four students were enrolled.

“Had I known what I know now, I would have been scared because I had no idea what was involved,” admitted Smith. “The biggest piece was licensing by the state. The Department of Education and Care gets more and more difficult with requirements and regulations. I’m so happy for Maria coming into something that’s already established.”

Happy Day has developed into a nurturing school that offers three, half-day preschool sessions serving forty students, three to four-years-old from surrounding cities. There are no more than 16 children per session, taught by two, committed, long-time staff members.

“We have a great staff,” exclaimed Smith. “Maria has been here for seven years. Denise has been with me for 25 years. Colleen fills in and had been a teacher for years. The four of us are family, which is a special thing now-a-day.”

Since September, Smith has been providing Waldron with on-the-job training, transitioning curriculum responsibilities. Amidst caring for her granddaughter for a few hours every day, Smith has continued her involvement at Happy Day to ensure Waldron’s success.

“I’ve learned so much from Carole. What a legacy she has left on the City of Revere,” described Waldron. “She’s been a mentor to me. She’s always there to help.”

Both mothers whose children have attended Happy Day, Smith and Waldron believe in the importance of building a classroom community that reinforces manners, and encourages socialization and sharing skills.

“Without Maria, Happy Day would have closed,” acknowledged Smith, who sees Maria as a younger version of herself. “I feel blessed and lucky because it turned out this way. In my heart, I feel like it was meant to be. I’m happy for her.”

Originally from East Boston, Waldron is the eldest daughter of a large family, having frequently babysat and worked at her family’s summer camp. She previously taught kindergarten for five years, and at another preschool before joining Happy Day.

When she is not working, Waldron enjoys cooking, baking, yoga, and watching her children’s sports games.

“I learned that it’s not all about you. It’s about your community and helping others,” emphasized Waldron, now a Revere resident. “I always liked to work with children.”

Waldron loves seeing life through the children’s eyes. Their tiny faces lighting up during an activity as simple as molding playdough or successfully putting on their jackets is fulfilling.

“The kids are constantly hugging you, and kissing you, and sitting on your lap,” beamed Smith. “Kids are very sincere and demonstrative. They don’t do that unless they feel it in their hearts. It’s rewarding.”

The ladies believe that the most important lessons children can learn at Happy Day are helpfulness, confidence, and kindness.

“Early childhood is the foundation for a child’s development. It’s education that will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” Smith stressed. “If they don’t have a positive childhood experience, chances are, they’re not going to have a positive schooling experience and a love for learning. It starts here. Their minds are sponges. It’s a big responsibility as a preschool teacher.”

From cutting paper at home, responding to emails, completing state forms, holiday decorating, and cleaning the classroom space, running Happy Day has been a 24/7 job for Smith and her entire family.

The 67-year-old lifelong Revere resident is looking forward to playing pickleball, participating in Zumba classes, exercising at the gym, and golfing with her husband.

“My hopes are to follow in Carole’s footsteps, to keep tradition alive, and create a happy, friendly, warm environment where the kids can thrive and learn,” promised Waldron.