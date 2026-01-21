EBCCS celebrates Catholic Schools week

EBCCS will celebrate Catholic Schools Week with a focus on our faith, our students, our families, and our staff. Throughout the week, parents will be invited into their child’s classroom to take part in a variety of activities, such as our Young Authors event, where every student in the school will have a book on display, our 7th and 8th Grade Science Fair, and engaging classroom lessons.

The events of the week highlight what makes EBCCS so special: a welcoming atmosphere, an excellent faith-based education, and a safe, loving environment. Yet when families and community members are asked what they love most about EBCCS, one word is mentioned time and again, “family.”

There is no better example of what “family” means at EBCCS than this year’s Legacy Gala Honorees.

On May 1st, EBCCS will honor Carol Baglio, Maryellen Punch, and the Pizzicannella Family at our annual Legacy Gala at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield.

The Pizzicannella women have been a beloved staple of the EBCCS Christmas Fair for more than 20 years, generously sharing their time and talents by providing delicious homemade Italian food for our community.

Maryellen Punch served the students of EBCCS for over 25 years in the school kitchen, all while sending her three children and later her grandchildren to the school. Her dedication and care nourished generations of students, both literally and figuratively.

Carol Baglio has been the backbone of EBCCS for more than 30 years. Through her leadership, the school has remained financially sustainable, while many Catholic schools in and around East Boston were forced to close. Working tirelessly behind the scenes, she has run countless fundraising events and served as the school’s Business Manager, Advancement Director, and IT specialist. Carol’s two children are proud graduates of the school, and today four of her grandchildren are continuing the legacy as current students.

Through times of celebration and challenge alike, Carol has been a steadfast presence for the EBCCS family and her own family. She is a true example of faith, leadership, and service, and embodies the very heart of what it means to be part of the EBCCS community.

We invite you to call the school (617-567-7456) to arrange a personal tour to make your family a part of our family. You can also visit us at www.ebccs.org.