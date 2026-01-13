Talent and Gifts that Keep on Giving

Staff Report

The Rossetti Cowan Senior Center Knitting/Crocheting Group. Shown with some of their most

recent projects. From left, Paula Roberts, Leticia Gasca, Janey Murphy, Tina Notaro, and Sandi

Lozier.

The Rossetti Cowan Senior Center Knitting/Crocheting Group are a dedicated group of ladies that meet every Thursday 10:00am til 11:30am. Collectively they meet to enjoy the craft they excel at and talk about current events and families. The other side of the coin is that they use their refined skills to help whoever asks for it, from children in the elementary schools, to their friends and neighbors at the Revere Senior Center.

Shown with one of their most recent projects, knitted and or crocheted Christmas stockings for Revere’s veterans. These stockings were crafted with love and the willingness to do for others, making a difference in someone’s life and as well as satisfaction to theirs.

Some of the many projects that have made a difference in our community include: Scarfs, for a fundraiser for the Senior center, as well as for the Senior Singers that appeared in many holiday Christmas events, Christmas Stocking for the Revere Veterans Services Office, Christmas presents for the Parc at Harbor View Senior Living Center in Winthrop, hats and scarfs for the Hill Elementary School, and stuffed animals for the Susan B Anthony students.

There are many more to this list, as you can see these ladies are very busy, and a big part of the Revere Community. Want to join in the fun? meet great people, stop by the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center at 25 Winthrop Ave in Revere, or call 781-286-8156. Want to help, skeins of yarn of any color is a big help, or any knitting needles or crochet hooks will not be refused either. A little goes a long way, and these dedicated ladies of talent and goodwill for all, make it go a lot further and for so many people.