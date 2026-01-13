Still time to get flu shots for yourself and your children

An estimated 7400 Americans already have died from the flu this season. Although most deaths occur among senior citizens, young children are the next most-vulnerable group.

The tragedy is that almost all of these deaths would have been preventable if those who died had received their flu shots

It is not surprising that this flu season has seen more hospitalizations and deaths compared to last year. Fewer Americans have received a flu shot, even though a vaccination is the number one means by which Americans of all ages can receive protection from serious illness and death.

It is estimated that 90% of pediatric deaths — four deaths have been reported in Mass. thus far this season — occur in children who were unvaccinated.

This tragedy in our country is the inevitable result of the spread of misinformation about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Instead of following medical guidance, those who do not get vaccinated instead are relying on social media and other, uninformed sources to guide their medical decisions.

So our advice to everyone who is unvaccinated simply is this: Stop listening to know-nothing social media feeds and get a vaccination ASAP — it just might save your life or that of a loved one.