News Popeyes Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 304 Square Road by Journal Staff • January 13, 2026 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman PhotoPopeyes, known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, and biscuits, held aribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 304 Squire Road, Revere. Mayor Patrick Keefe,State Rep. Jessica Giannino, and city officials joined Popeyes representatives for the grandopening. Pictured, from left, are Business Liaison John Festa, Manuela Villa Gomez of Sen. LydiaEdwards’ Office, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, PopeyesGeneral Manager Marvin Guzman, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Vice Presidentof PN Restaurants Alberto Cruz, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Mayor Patrick Keefe, School CommitteemanAnthony Caggiano, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Popeyes Director of OperationsHoward Hymowitz, Joselito Collazo of Popeyes, and District Manager Irvin Cubas.