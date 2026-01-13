News

Popeyes Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 304 Square Road

by  •  • 0 Comments
Cary Shuman Photo
Popeyes, known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, and biscuits, held a
ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 304 Squire Road, Revere. Mayor Patrick Keefe,
State Rep. Jessica Giannino, and city officials joined Popeyes representatives for the grand
opening. Pictured, from left, are Business Liaison John Festa, Manuela Villa Gomez of Sen. Lydia
Edwards’ Office, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, Popeyes
General Manager Marvin Guzman, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Vice President
of PN Restaurants Alberto Cruz, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Mayor Patrick Keefe, School Committeeman
Anthony Caggiano, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Popeyes Director of Operations
Howard Hymowitz, Joselito Collazo of Popeyes, and District Manager Irvin Cubas.

