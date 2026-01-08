Letter to the Editor 1-7-26

A NEW YEARS MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR

Dear Editor, Residents, Family, Friends and Neighbors,

As we welcome 2026, I want to wish you and your loved ones a safe, prosperous, and healthy New Year. The start of a new year is a perfect time to reflect on our community’s collective wins and accomplishments. The City of Revere is a healthy, progressive place because of your hard work and friendship. Reflecting on 2025, we also have a perfect vantage point to make the necessary adjustments on areas we came up short that’s the beauty of starting fresh in 2026.

The past year was one of significant progress. Together, we navigated the impacts of major infrastructure projects and saw new parks and businesses come to life. We broke ground on generational projects and opened the doors to the next generations of Revere families. I am especially proud of our community’s spirit of giving, food drives, warm clothes, coats and toys, and thousands of volunteer hours served by our neighbors. We showed our true strength as a community day in and day out.

As we turn the page to a new chapter in 2026, our administration remains dedicated to Public Safety, Economic Growth, and Infrastructure Improvements. We will continue to invest in our first responders to ensure improved response times and community safety. We will support our local small businesses and attract new opportunities that make our city more resilient and lessen the burden on our taxpayers. Perhaps most importantly, we will be breaking ground on much-anticipated projects like our new Regional 911 call center and Early Childhood learning space, our beloved McMackin Park and of course continued investment in safe and reliable drinking water.

A New Year is like a blank book with 365 pages; 12 distinct chapters and pages filled with hope, growth, learning, love, loss and peace. Let’s write a historic story together. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.

Happy New Year,

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.