News Historical Society Hosts Seniors for Holiday Luncheon at Revere Museum by Journal Staff • January 2, 2026 • 0 Comments The Revere Historical Society held a luncheon for Revere seniors, including in the day’s festivities a tour of the Revere Museum led by Dr. Toby Pearlstein and Bob Upton. Pictured during the tour (from left) are Denise Rampleberg, Mina Canas, Susan Martelli, Robert Hanlon, Senior Center Director Deb DiGiulio, William Reedy, Dr. Toby Pearlstein, Gerry Ianacello, and Bob Upton.