RHS Roundup

RHS girls track cruises to pair of runaway wins

The Revere High girls indoor track and field team opened its season on a successful note with runaway victories over a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals, the Malden Lady Golden Tornadoes (63-28) and the Lynn Classical Lady Rams, (81-12), in a tri-meet Friday evening at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

“Our senior captains really came through with points for the team,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Senior Gemma Stamatopoulos kicked off what promises to be an outstanding indoor season with a victory in the 600 in a time of 1:53.02, which was the fastest clocking of the night among all GBL competitors (every GBL school was competing in a dual or tri-meet Friday night).

Gemma also won the high jump vs. both LC and Malden with a leap of 4′-8″ and the long jump vs. both foes with a distance of 14′-1.25″ to record a perfect trifecta and score the maximum total of 30 points on the night, the most of any GBL boy or girl.

Fellow senior Olivia Rupp outran her opponents from both Malden and Classical in both the 1000 (with a clocking of 3:47.84) and the mile (in 6:03.53) to tally 20 points. “That is a tough double, especially this early in the season,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Senior Rania Hamdani sped to victory vs. both rivals with a sprint of 8.30 in the 55 meter dash. “The 55m is a new event for Rania, but she has such a strong passion and talent for the sport she really is willing to try anything,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli.

In addition, Rania took first vs. Classical and second vs. Malden in the 300 dash and ran the anchor leg for the 4x400m relay team that beat Lynn Classical for a total of 19.25 points on the night.

Senior Dayana Ortega took first place vs. both opponents in the 55 hurdles with a clocking of 10.52. Dayana also finished in second spot vs. both opponents in the long jump to record a total of 16 points.

Senior Basma Sahibi won the shot-put (also a new event for her) vs. Lynn Classical and finished third vs. Malden with a throw of 23′-11.5″. In the 55 hurdles, Basma finished second vs. LC and third vs. Malden, and in the long jump, she finished third vs. both opponents to tally 12 points on the night.

In addition, there also were a number of other outstanding performances turned in by the Lady Patriots. Junior Emma DeCrosta won the 2-mile event vs. Malden with a time of 15:37.14, a clocking that placed her second vs. Classical.

Senior Lesly Mendoza took second vs. LC and third vs. Malden and senior Jade Dang added a third vs. LC in the 55 dash.

Senior Danni Hope Randall came across in second vs. LC and third vs. Malden and senior Jaliyah Manigo added a third vs. LC in the 300 dash.

“We also saw some really strong new talent come through,” added MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Newcomer in the hurdles Bianca Rincon had a great first race, placing 3rd vs LC with a strong time of 11.65. Freshman Annalise Rodriguez took 3rd in the 600m vs Malden with a time of 2:06.92, finishing close behind one of our strongest sophomores, Zizi Kalliavas, who finished second vs. Malden and 3rd vs. Classical with a time of 2:03.39.”

Kalliavas also placed second vs. both opponents in the high jump.

Junior Genevieve Zierten finished second vs. both Malden and LC in the mile with a clocking of 6:56.62.

Amy Astu Rodriguez grabbed third vs. both Classical and Malden in the long jump.

In the shot-put, Nour Maihoiuane took second and Genevieve Zierten grabbed third vs. Classical.

“This first meet of the season has me really excited about what this team will produce,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “It has been great to see our senior captains work hard to step into some areas where we graduated seniors last year, such as Rania in the 55 and Dayana and Basma in the hurdles. They have shown a willingness to try new things and act for the team’s benefit, and this is what really sets this group of girls apart.”

Stamatopoulos takes first in the 600 at the MSTCA Winterfest

A contingent of seven girls from the Revere High girls indoor track and field team competed in the MSTCA Winterfest Meet this past Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Senior captain Gemma Stamatopoulos took first overall in the 600m with a very strong time of 1:47.07. Gemma then came back to take 3rd overall in the high jump with a leap of 4′-8″.

“It’s no surprise that Gemma is already putting up performances like this in December,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “I have no doubt we should see Gemma hitting PR (personal record) and state-qualifying times by early January.”

Rania Hamdani placed 8th overall in the 300m with a time of 46.25, very close to her PR time of 46.11. Zizi Kalliavas also ran the 300m and produced a two-second PR to run a 48.81 and place 21st overall.

In the 55m dash, Revere had three senior captains, Lesley Mendoza (8.70), Jaleeyah Figueroa (8.91), and Jade Dang (8.98), compete.

In the shot put, senior captain Aidah Louaddi threw a 21’10.5 to mark her first competition of the season.

The Lady Patriots will return to the Reggie this Friday evening for a tri-meet with GBL rivals Chelsea and Lynn English.

RHS girls hoop hosts English Thurs.

The Revere High girls basketball team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) evening at the Merullo Fieldhouse. The opening tip is set for 6:00.

“We are a young group this year,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera, whose squad opened its season last night (Tuesday) against Lynn Classical. “We’re very quick and strong on the defensive end of things. A lot of our starting lineup will be new faces, which is a great change of pace and tempo. “

The 2025-26 edition of the Lady Patriots will be led by senior captain Shayna Smith. In addition to Smith, the members of the varsity team are: seniors Sonia Haily, Sara Sbai, Zohra Benkreira, and Asmaa Azeroual; juniors Sarah Lechheb, Kesley Morales, Destiny Borges-Kelley, Ajsi Balla, and Paula Lopez; sophomores Allyson Ollivierra, Rebecca Mercado, and Haley Peralta; and freshman Addison Ulwick.

“We held our own in our preseason jamboree at Acton Boxboro High School against some tough opponents like Pembroke and A-B,” said Rivera. “Our scrimmage against Saugus was competitive and exactly what we needed to prep for our season-openers vs. Lynn Classical (which was played last night) and our matchup Thursday vs. Lynn English.”

Rivera and her crew will trek to non-league opponent Marblehead next Monday and to GBL foe Medford next Tuesday before hitting the holiday break.

RHS boys track wins opening meets vs. Medford, Classical

The Revere High boys indoor track and field team opened its season on a successful note with runaway victories over two Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals, the Malden Golden Tornadoes (64-26) and the Lynn Classical Rams (62-25), in a tri-meet Friday evening at the Reggie Lewis Track an Athletic Center.

In the 55 meter dash, Jeremy X topped the field with a time of 6.84 to lead a Patriot sweep vs. both opponents, with teammates Oliver Escobar (6.86) and Kepler Celamy (6.95) close behind.

In the 300 dash, junior Joey Angiulo took first place vs. Classical and second vs. Malden in a clocking of 38.87. Amari Miller-Tobey grabbed third vs. Classical.

Senior Edwin Alarcon topped the field in the 600 dash (and recorded the best time of the night among all of the GBL competitors) with a time of 1:32.92. Sophomore teammate Sean Colleton took second vs. both opponents.

In the 1000, freshman Kosta Stamatopoulos finished first vs. Malden and second vs. LC with a time of 3:13.82. Senior Harly Dijon came across in second vs. Malden and third vs. LC.

Sophomore Thomas Waldron won the mile vs. LC with a time of 5:28.14, which was good for second-place vs. Malden.

In the 55M hurdles, junior Nathan Krokos outsped all of his Golden Tornado and Ram opponents with a first-place time of 9.88. Junior teammate Kevin Vargas took second vs. LC and third vs. Malden.

Junior Bryan Maia established himself as the early-season king of the shot-put in the GBL with a toss of 44′-7″, which was the top throw of the evening among all of the GBL competitors by a healthy distance of 18 inches over his closest rival.

Teammate Silvio Neto finished second vs. Malden and third vs. Classical.

In the high jump, senior Oliver Escobar outleapt his Tornado and Ram foes with a first-place height of 5′-4″.

In the long jump, junior Joey Angiulo took first vs. both LC and Malden with a leap of 18′-3″. Sophomore Sean Colleton took second vs. Malden and third vs. LC and senior Kepler Celamy grabbed a third vs. Malden.

In the 4 x 400 relay, the quartet of Angiulo, Miller-Tobey, Celamy, and Alarcon sped around the track with the fastest time of the night among all of the GBL teams in 3:55.42, the only sub-4:00 time of the night.

Coach David Fleming and his crew will return to the Reggie this Friday evening for a tri-meet with GBL rivals Chelsea and Lynn English.

Co-op wrestling team opens season today

The Greater Boston League (GBL) co-op wrestling team, which includes wrestlers from most of the GBL schools, is scheduled to open its season this evening (Wednesday) with a match at Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

The team once again will be under the direction of head coach Eli Guttentag and will feature a nice contingent from Revere: Radley Lekuku, Rodrigo Vargas, Jeffrey Vaquerano, Walter Guzman, Abdullah Hassan, Jack Cambriello, Dejvi Silaj, Noah Vilaca, and Alexa Humphrey.

“We have a team full of new wrestlers and I am excited to see how we will develop throughout the season,” said Guttentag. “The goal is to grow and improve as a program each year and I have no doubt that the large turnout of motivated individuals has us moving in the right direction.”