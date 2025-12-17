News Briefs

Lighthouse Rehab supports animal shelters with ‘Operation Santa Paws’

Lighthouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Revere, where residents often benefit from animal-assisted therapy visits, has launched “Operation Santa Paws” to collect pet supplies and donate them to a local animal shelter, Paws, Pets, Prayers Rescue Inc.

Through Dec. 22, the skilled nursing facility at 204 Proctor Ave. welcomes donated items such as blankets and towels, dog and cat beds, unopened pet food/treats, pet toys, grooming products, collars and leashes, and food/water bowls.

Therapy animals play a vital role in long-term care residents’ lives, particularly those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Benefits of animal therapy for seniors include emotional uplift, increased self-esteem, improved social skills, and reduced risk of depression and anxiety.

For more information, call 781-286-3100.

State Fire Marshal Reminds Residents of Christmas Tree Fire Hazards

As the holiday season gets underway, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is reminding residents to select Christmas trees carefully, water them every day, and decorate them safely to reduce the risk of a fire.

“A dry Christmas tree can burn like a forest fire in your home,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Water it every day, or firefighters might have to do it for you.”

The Department of Fire Services recommends the following Christmas tree safety tips to help you have a Silent Night:

Choosing a Tree

?•?Select a fresh tree with needles that bend and stay fixed to the branches. If a tree’s needles crack when you bend them, or if they fall off when you run your hand along a branch, the tree is already drying out and you should choose a different tree.

?•?Have about two inches cut from the bottom of the trunk before you put it up. Sap can clog an older cut and prevent it from absorbing water in the stand.

Picking the Right Spot at Home

?•?Place your tree in a sturdy stand away from doors and windows. These are your escape routes in the event of an emergency, and firefighters may need to use them to enter.

?•?Keep the tree at least three feet from any heat source, including fireplaces, wood stoves, heating vents, radiators, and space heaters.

Water the Tree Every Day

?•?A fresh tree will drink a lot of water. It may need to be watered more than once a day at first, so keep the water level high. If the bottom of the trunk is exposed to air, sap could seal it off and cause it to dry out prematurely.

?•?Even the freshest tree will start to dry out after a few days. Dispose of it promptly after the holiday.

Decorate Safely

?•?Choose lights that are listed by an independent testing laboratory like UL or Intertek/ETL and follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety information.

?•?Before plugging in a string of lights or hanging it on the tree, check the wiring for cracks, pinches, and wear. Discard any damaged strings.

?•?When decorating outdoors, be sure the lights and extension cords are rated for outdoor use and plug them into an outlet with a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter.

?•?Almost half of home decoration fires start with candles and other heat sources too close to decorations: Keep lit candles on a sturdy saucer or candleholder at least three feet from the tree. Even better, switch to battery-powered “flameless” candles, which flicker just like real thing.

For a video clip showing a Christmas tree fire under controlled conditions, visit the Department of Fire Services YouTube channel.

Local Students Present PICOT Research Projects

More than 40 nursing students at Emmanuel College recently showcased their research skills and knowledge of best practices through PICOT presentations. The following local students participated:

• Valentina Betancur of Revere (02151)

• Sophia Perno of Revere (02151)

PICOT is short for: Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcome, Time; It’s a research framework used in nursing to structure clinical questions for evidence-based practice.

All told, 44 students in the Nursing Research course at Emmanuel’s Maureen Murphy Wilkens School of Nursing & Clinical Sciences developed their PICOT presentations over the course of the semester.

In addition to practicing their presentation skills, researching the PICOT questions helped students practice defining research questions, conducting lit reviews, using best practices, and more.

With more than 80 majors and areas of study, Emmanuel College combines outstanding classroom instruction and real-world experience to prepare students for lives of professional achievement, lifelong learning, and purpose. Voted the #1 college location in America in 2025 by Niche.com, Emmanuel offers ready access to world class medical, cultural, and business organizations, all with a tight-knit 17-acre campus and 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Learn more at Emmanuel.edu.